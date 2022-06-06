Restaurant inspections for May 19-June 2, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
AM Express 9, 677 Three Springs Road, 100.
Finish Line Sports Bar and Grill, 4767 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at 57 degrees or above (chicken wing in sauce, chicken tenders in sauce, immediately discarded), 95.
Mirela’s Events and Desserts Catering, 401 Day Star Circle, 100.
Crossland Community Church, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Dunkin’, 408 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 95.
Kummer/Little Center, 333 College St., 99.
Shogun Bistro, 761 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because there were no parasite destruction records, 91.
Spillway Bar and Grill, 2195 Old Louisville Road, 98.
Tin and Tra Catering, 280 Pleasant Grove Road, 100.
Rafferty’s, 1939 Scottsville Road, 99.
Empanadas BG, 3024 Hunting Creek Drive, 100.
Mary Jane’s Chocolates, 432 E. Main St., 100.
California Street Taco, 1333 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because approved food-contact sanitizer was not available, 97.
Funky Bean, 404 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Donato’s, 861 Fairview Ave., Suite A1, 97.
The Derby, 635 College St., 99.
Taqueria Sinai, 1143 Clay St., 99.
Taco Bell, 1802 Russellville Road, 100.
Basil Griffin Park No. 1, 2055 Three Springs Road, 100.
Phil Moore Park, 7101 Scottsville Road, 100.
Michael O. Buchanan Park, 9222 Nashville Road, 100.
Michael O. Buchanan Park No. 2, 9222 Nashville Road, 100.
Ephram White Park, 885 Mount Olivet Road, 100.
Basil Griffin Park No. 2, 2055 Three Springs Road, 100.
G Dogs, 310-A E. Main St., 100.
Hickory Hix Wild BBQ, 226 Hines St., follow-up required because chemicals were stored above food preparation area; and the water line was broken (no running water available), 94.
Tin Roof Coffee, 299 Old Lovers Lane, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.