Restaurant inspections for Nov. 25-Dec. 22, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
231 Motor City Bar and Grill, 1832 Morgantown Road, 100.
Baijo’s Mexican Restaurant, 1567 River St., 100.
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, 601 College St., 100.
Great American Grill, 1020 Wilkinson Trace, 100.
Fuel Nutrition, 760 Campbell Lane, Suite 103, 100.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 1832 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Canteen Service Co., 120 Hunter Court, 99.
Panda, 330 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 90. Passed follow-up inspection, 94.
Flip N Axe, 327 Greenwood Lane, 100.
Greenview Hospital, 1801 Ashley Circle, 100.
Morningside of Bowling Green, 981 Campbell Lane, 100.
Massey Spring Senior Living, 2945 Smallhouse Road, 100.
Priceless IGA, North Gate Shopping Center, 99.
China Express, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 96.
Mary Jane’s Chocolates, 432 E. Main St., 100.
Southern Lanes Inc., 2710 Scottsville Road, 98.
Subway, 2738 Scottsville Road, 100.
Spencer’s Coffee, 1265 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 99.
La Guadalupana, 433 Woodford Ave., 96.
Mercadito Hispano LLC, 204 Woodford Ave., 100.
Zogan Khai Restaurant, 111 Old Morgantown Road, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 95.
Kroger, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
AFC Sushi, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Wing Stop, 2435 Nashville Road, 99.
El Mazatlan, 2435 Nashville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 97. Passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Cici’s Pizza, 760 Campbell Lane, 100.
Que Pasa Tacos, 2440 Nashville Road, Suite 101, 100.
Subway, 1355 Veterans Memorial Blvd., 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
