Happy birthday for Sept. 13: Maintain control regardless of what's happening around you this year, and you'll gain respect and momentum. Keep your eye on the target and shoot for the stars. You have plenty to achieve if you are meticulous in presenting what you want to those in high places. A positive attitude will lead to a new connection, unexpected perks and a new lease on life. Your numbers are 6, 10, 22, 26, 34, 37, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put a spin on whatever you do. Your speed and agility will not go unnoticed, giving you the edge in any competitive situation. Don't waste your time or energy on anger set off by someone trying to make you look bad. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your time wisely. Put your energy into something that helps you get ahead. Call on trusted peers to contribute something worthwhile. Don't be afraid to demonstrate what you have to offer. A unique idea explained in simple terms will pay off. 5 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Bypass unfair or overly dramatic situations. You'll do best if you work alone and focus on getting things done on time and to your specification. Verify information before you pass it along. Someone will exaggerate or tempt you with false promises. 2 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think before you respond. Look for positive solutions and be willing to compromise when dealing with complicated situations. An act of kindness will give you more leeway to convince others to consider your suggestions. A change at home will put your mind at ease. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pick up the pace and complete unfinished business. Clear some time to make plans and prep for something that excites you. Let someone special know how much you care, and put a budget in place that positions you to pursue your desires successfully. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Scrutinize the information you receive. Find the best way to respond and handle anyone trying to push you in a direction you don't care to go. Adjust whatever's necessary to get the changes you want in place. Trust your instincts, not someone else's bravado. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put juice in your engine and laziness on the shelf. It's time to engage in activities that get your heart pumping. Connect with like-minded people and see what develops. Expand your mind, pursue your dreams and be open to truth, love and new beginnings. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Rethink your course of action, what you are trying to achieve, and how best to use or present what you offer to the world. Mix originality with discipline and dedication to a cause that excites you and you'll drum up interest. 4 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do your own thing and ignore those trying to mess with your mind or interfere with your plans. Trust your instincts, follow your heart and protect your interests. 2 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Cut deals, sign contracts and invest in your home and lifestyle. Set the rules, live life your way and have no regrets. You are overdue for an overhaul that will help you shed dead weight. Declutter your life and move forward. 5 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a fresh look at an old idea and update it to accommodate your situation. An energetic approach to getting things done will help you draw positive attention and support. Adopt a healthy routine conducive to building strength, agility and confidence. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Call on those you can count on and share your ideas. The input you receive will spark your imagination and help birth an efficient and doable plan. A partnership and contributions look promising. Set a budget that's conducive to completing your mission. 3 stars
1 star: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don't rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you'll reach your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.