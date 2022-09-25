Robertson takes honor flight

Lee Robertson, a 100-year-old World War II Army veteran, traveled along with seven World War II, 11 Korean War and 63 Vietnam veterans to Washington for a day of appreciation and visits to war monuments and Arlington National Cemetery.
After returning from the Honor Flight trip Sept. 7, Robertson was welcomed back at the Louisville International Airport for a homecoming celebration with more than 1,000 people lining the airport hallways.
He served from 1942-1945 and was a driver in the 44th Tank Battalion. He spent 51 days on a ship from Vancouver, Wash., to New Guinea, 66 straight days in combat taking Manila and recalls the pain of losing a tank member in combat. “War is hell” he wrote in his summary to the Honor Flight.
He was awarded five Bronze Arrow Heads for beachhead landings in New Guinea, Morotai Island, Indonesia and Philippine Islands.
A few months after returning home, Robertson learned of the GI benefits and enrolled at Western Kentucky University. He graduated in 1950 and started his teaching and coaching career at Park City High School.
Robertson became assistant superintendent of Barren County Schools in 1957 and was promoted to superintendent in 1958, where he remained until April 1960, when he was vetted by WKU to become director of alumni affairs, a position he held until retiring in 1985. However, he didn’t stay retired and he returned to WKU in various positions, including helping to develop the WKU-Glasgow campus.