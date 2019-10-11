The 1975 campy musical spoof tale of two square sweethearts, Brad and Janet, and the genius glam-rock world of androgyny surrounding the sincere hospitable haunted-castle homeowner Dr. Frank N. Furter has played non-stop in one-venue or another.
A teen-aged, influential Aaron Clark, originally from Shelbyville, sat front-row center for their exclusive showing.
“VH1 would play it over and over,” the local musician said, recalling watching it for the first time in their parent’s house. Clark, now 34, more famously known as Chck Falcon exudes old school 1970s era rock ‘n’ roll 1970s and CBGB’s punk. It is indeed in the fan’s soul as Rocky Horror Picture Show bops.
Since 2000, the commemorative DVD of the film adaptation release celebrating its 25th anniversary continues to play around to country to packed houses, where fans dress as their favorite characters, act out scenes and reach the fevered, ritualistic pitch of a tent revival meeting, besides airing on VH1. Eventually hitting the mainstream thanks to a 20th Century Fox film young marketing executive, RHPS is the longest running film in motion picture history--collecting the cult of personality with the flocks of hardcore fans leaving the night screenings.
Capitol Arts Center included.
Each Halloween, coordinated by Campus Activities Board of Western Kentucky University, locals and college students nearly pack the 840-seat auditorium for the film’s public viewing in the iconic historic downtown venue at 416 E. Main Ave.
In Bowling Green, the one-day live, interactive show from the revitalized history of the rebellious coming-of-age story lost in a collective of crazed clowns, slashers and Tarantino timelines in cinema seem not enough for Clark.
A host of many house show events prominent in the music scene and member in bands including The Black Shades, The Pretty OKs, and currently The Daddy Sisters, Clark sparked an idea.
“I always caught myself singing the tunes, so I randomly put up a Facebook status asking if anyone else would be interested in forming a RHPS tribute band,” Clark said. “I got tons of comments and interest. We scheduled our first practice a couple weeks after and the rest is history.
For five consecutive years, Sword of Damocles, Clark’s founded local Rocky Horror Picture Show tribute band, heavily contributes to the 1975 cult classic following in Bowling Green.
“We’ve had a rotating cast over the five years over scheduling and what not. Lauren (Culbreth), David (Stites) and I have been in it every year. We never butted heads with members over creative differences because the music was already written,” Clark said, later laughing.
The current cross-dressing troubadours take fans to Transexual, Transylvania are: Culbreth and Clark. The two are on the microphones mesmerizing their dancing machine/ sing-a-long crowds, with other members from local bands: Full Frontal Saurus’ Cindy Darst on keys, David Stites formerly from Heron and Crane on bass and also a vocalist, Wet Eyed Liar’s drummer Josh Riddle providing the beats and guitarist and vocalist Aaron Aeschliman.
Past members have included Josh London (The Josephines), Collin Hancock (Heron and Crane, Sugadaisy), Riley Finwood (Heron and Crane), Toby Fatzinger (The Pretty Okays, Former Friends of Young America) and Ari Zuko (The Daddy Sisters).
Sword of Damocles began its 2019 season with the pub crawl of the third annual Bowling Green Pride celebrations at Rocky’s Bar, 308 E. Main Ave, following Scottie West-- Waco Bell and formerly Sleeper Agent’s Scott Gardner’s new solo project: a tribute set for the late Dottie West, Grammy award winning American country music singer and songwriter.
The crowd packed the venue for both highly anticipated sets. Sword of Damocles, a band celebrating the 20th Century Fox film celebrating sexuality and self-acceptance is a perfect story for the celebratory pub crawls.
Receiving booking interest from other cities in the Bluegrass, the tour for Sword of Damocles expands.
“We’ve always only played home in Bowling Green, but this year on October 19th we’re taking it to Butchertown Social in Louisville,” Clark said. The show is free admission and begins 9 p.m.
The Butchertown Social night at 1601 Story Ave, like all nights with the band, encourages Rocky Horror themed costumes and provides drink specials for those who wear an ensemble all for the time-warp.
Sword of Damocles' schedule includes Tidball’s on October 26th with Thee Japanese Schoolgirls and an all-ages show at Little Fox Bakery, 314 E. Main Ave, on Halloween to start 7 p.m. with Girl Tones.
For updates on these creatures of the night, follow Sword of Damocles on Facebook at their band name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.