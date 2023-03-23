Runaway: Notes on the Myths that Made Me, by Erin Keane. Cleveland, OH: Belt Publishing, 2022. 250 pages, $25 (hardcover).
The subtitle of Erin Keane’s visceral new memoir, “Runaway: Notes on the Myths that Made Me”, is an apt exercise for anyone who has ever wondered if who they are is the direct result of who and what they come from. I found this idea particularly poignant as I read it from the home of my paternal grandparents, the home of two people who have known me my entire life. Now, at twenty-six, I am more curious about the personal histories of the people who raised me than I was running around this one-story Floridian duplex in my tweens and teens. I have questions I’d like answers to before the people who can answer them become another of the shadowboxed silhouettes amongst the right angles of a genealogy tree.
Keane seems intrigued by these personal histories, as well, often holding both herself and her close family members up against the various myths she unpacks – rock stars, protagonists, and princesses to name a few. She does this all with the investigative eye of a journalist, looking for overlaps and incongruities, but she does it, too, with the earnest empathy of a daughter excavating the past personas of the people who raised her. The memoir is sectioned into ten chapters, each functioning more like an essay aimed at reconstructing the story of her mother, a teenage runaway, and the most proximal individuals in her mother’s orbit. Throughout, Keane addresses the tricky work of mythology – that sometimes memory is the only corroboration.
I kept this wisdom in mind as I made my way through the memoir, finding myself nodding along as Keane unpacked her complicated relationship with favorite movies, such as “Manhattan” and “Beautiful Girls” – the romantic entanglements of each taking part between older men and teenage girls. This is a dynamic present in that of her parents – her mother, a 15-year-old, moonlighting as 20-something, and her father, 36 and a recovering heroin addict. The memoir begins with the simple statement: “Of all the lies I once believed about my mother and father, the biggest was the one I told myself.”
Keane goes on to unravel the narrative of her parents alongside the narrative of good girls vs. bad, of smart girls vs. lucky girls, of girlhood and womanhood as it is so often presented to us in our youth. At different points throughout, Keane reminds us that “A girl becomes permanent when a man appears next to her in the frame.” This is underscored by Keane’s admitted difficulty to write about her mother without the presence of the men around her: “No matter how hard I try to focus on her, I keep coming back to the men – my father, her father, their various avatars, imagined and projected, who threaten to drive this story.” It’s a poignant difficulty, one that is visible in the various myths Keane incorporates – the grim fairytales and fables where the women are left without names and their existence is tied to that of the named male characters.
Still, Keane manages to make these myths about the women around her. In chapter 6: The Queen of Alphabet City, Keane details shopping trips with her grandmother and unpacks the way daughters of young mothers can become surrogates for the hopes and firsts the young mothers never got to have themselves. At the same time, these daughters strive to be the diametric opposites of the women who raised them. I did not have a young mother, and yet I find this same frenetic tension with the women who raised me – a woman becomes a mirror when another woman enters the frame.
Throughout “Runaway”, I was confronted with my own questions about my own history – what would I find if I burned down the stories I had been told and continue to tell myself about the people who made me? What could I build from the charred remains? Keane has built something beautiful with this memoir – a personal history, and also a guide for getting down into the dirt and looking at a thing without fear of what you may find looking back at you. Runaway: Notes on the Myths that Made Me is an essential read for those of us who are learning the feel of the driver’s seat.
Reviewed by Sydney Thier, graduate student, Western Kentucky University English Department.