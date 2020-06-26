This is a response to the article about the hairdresser ("Safety to a hair — salons reopen with new precautions" in the June 2 Daily News).
We have always used precautionary measures when doing clients. All combs and brushes have been sanitized and caps and smocks are always cleaned and sanitary. The only thing that has changed is there is no waiting room due to the social distancing.
Checking in to make sure your stylist is ready for you and sanitizing the chairs and station ... have always been in our procedures according to the state hairdresser and cosmetologist rules and regulations. Nothing has really changed except for the one client at a time.
Lee Harlow
Bowling Green
