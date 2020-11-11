A person suspected of involvement in the deadly robbery of La Placita market is anticipated to enter a guilty plea next week.
A change of plea hearing is set Monday in U.S. District Court for Estrellita Soto, who is charged with interference with commerce by robbery and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery.
Soto is one of five people charged in the March 17, 2017, robbery of the business on Morgantown Road, during which Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, was shot and killed while reportedly attempting to intervene.
According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in 2017, Soto is alleged to have gone to La Placita before the robbery to wire a money order and was in frequent phone contact with a co-defendant, Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar, on the afternoon of the incident.
Caballero-Melgar is charged with murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal re-entry after deportation.
One of the co-defendants, Lilian Yamileth Duron, pleaded guilty to a count of interference with commerce by robbery and was sentenced earlier this year to four years in prison.
Two other people, Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez and Jose Adan Mejia Varela, are also charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy and illegal firearm possession in the La Placita incident.
Reyes-Martinez is accused of being the person who fired the fatal shot during the incident.
The five co-defendants, all Nashville residents, have been charged in a federal indictment that accuses them of being part of a group of 13 people based in Nashville who engineered robberies of businesses in multiple states beginning in late 2016.
In a recent ruling, a federal judge recommended most of the statements Reyes-Martinez made to FBI investigators during a police interview be allowed to be introduced as evidence at a trial, which is currently set for Feb. 16.
Reyes-Martinez, Caballero-Melgar and Varela have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
