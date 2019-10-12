Weather Alert

...FROST POSSIBLE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... FROST WILL BE POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING, MAINLY IN SHELTERED RURAL VALLEYS. AIR TEMPERATURES WILL BOTTOM OUT IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S, BUT EXPOSED SURFACES COULD GET COLD ENOUGH FOR FROST FORMATION WHERE WINDS ARE NEAR CALM. TAKE ANY NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS FOR FROST IF YOU ARE IN A TYPICALLY COLDER OR FROST-PRONE LOCATION.