Happy birthday for Sept. 18: Take time, plan your actions and follow through. Turn this year into one to remember. Be true to yourself, and make happiness and peace of mind your priorities. Simplify, get along and practice moderation; you'll set a positive example and feel good about yourself and what you can accomplish. Perfection may be your aim, but flaws can make a statement. Don't be too hard on yourself; go with the flow. Your numbers are 8, 14, 22, 25, 31, 36, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Gravitate toward someone you feel akin to, and put your energy and gestures into increasing enthusiasm regarding your long-term plans. Nurture partnerships, adjust what's necessary to enforce closer ties and focus on unity. Make an effort and collect the rewards. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't stop when being earnest about achieving what you want is essential. Giving in to temptation will lead to regret. Refuse to let an emotional matter cost you your time, money or reputation. Stay focused on what matters most to you. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust your instincts over what someone tries to lead you to believe. Focus on home, family and what makes you happy and healthy. Keep the peace by doing your fair share, being willing to compromise and offering compassion and patience to those in need. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Simplify your life. Refuse to let money, joint ventures and unwise decisions leave you struggling emotionally or financially. Embrace positive alternatives and sidle up to people who have as much to contribute as you. The conversations that take place will stimulate your imagination. 2 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set boundaries and a budget before you invest time or money in something or someone. Figure out what you want and expect from others before you pledge to honor the demands you encounter. Protect your position and reputation. 2 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set a goal and follow through. Invite change and opportunity to your table, and new beginnings will help you flourish. Follow your dreams and mix and mingle with people who are doers and lovers of life. Use your energy to excel instead of conflict. 4 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your energy where it counts, and refuse to let anyone talk you into excessive spending. Choose to improve what you have to offer and focus on what's trending. Stay current, and you'll outsmart any competition you encounter. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your concern and emotional attachment to situations at home or work will urge you to get things running smoothly. Your effort will change how others think and react, pushing you to continue your mission. Keep your actions simple and effective. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Ask reliable people to assist you, and discard anyone who offers false information or uses chaos as a calling card. Aim to stabilize whatever situation you face and simultaneously protect your money and reputation. Get your facts straight and your allies informed. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A steady pace is your best way forward. Choose not to share personal or financial information. Make a stabilizing domestic change, and you'll feel less agitated by what others do or say. Feeling comfortable with your living arrangements will lower your stress. 4 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get the facts before you react. An emotional situation will explode if you are too quick to judge. Make peace and love your priorities, and offer gestures that put others at ease. You gain insight by being kind and generous, not hostile and argumentative. 2 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't limit your impact because you are afraid to say what's on your mind. A direct approach will bring about positive change if you are friendly and offer suggestions. Kindness and appreciation will help you open the door to a better future. 5 stars