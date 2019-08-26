The couple whose bodies were found Saturday in the 1000 block of North Hewitt Lane died as the result of an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Stacy W. Smith, 45, of Bowling Green, is believed to have fatally shot his wife, Lorie L. Smith, 48, of Bowling Green, during a domestic dispute Friday before using the same gun to kill himself, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives and crime scene processors from the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police conducted a joint investigation of the incident.
The sheriff’s office was notified about 9:30 a.m. Saturday of the deaths.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said Monday his office had no records of any previous calls from the North Hewitt Lane address that necessitated a response.
An online search of court records revealed no prior reports of domestic violence or emergency protective orders concerning either Stacy W. or Lorie Smith.
Barren River Area Safe Space, a Bowling Green-based organization that offers emergency shelter and other services to victims of domestic violence and their children in the region, admitted 360 people into its shelter during the 2018 fiscal year, according to data from the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence. That total represents the third-highest number of admissions among 15 shelters in the state for the year.
During that time, BRASS housed an average of 30 people nightly, according to KCADV.
