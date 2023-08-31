Dear Dave: I just discovered you and your teachings a couple of weeks ago. I’m already on Baby Step 2, and I was wondering if I should buy life insurance now or wait until I’ve finished paying off debt. I’m single with no children, and I owe a total of $44,700. I have a $25,000 company-funded life insurance policy through my employer. What do you think I should do?

— Dave Ramsey offers financial advice as host of a nationally syndicated radio program, “The Dave Ramsey Show.”

Tags

Recommended for you