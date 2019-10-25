In efforts to better serve the community and create a vision for its future, the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center is conducting a survey of the community.
“The survey is part of our strategic planning effort. It has been an ongoing process that we’re working towards, which will culminate with a strategic plan that will be out guiding principle for the coming years," said Rob Hankins, SKyPAC vice president and chief of external affairs. "This will be the first strategic plan that SKyPAC has had since our creation.”
SKyPAC enlisted the help of international consulting agency A Different View to assist in creating the survey, sending it out and looking through the feedback submitted in the surveys. The firm has worked with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum in Little Rock, Ark.
The survey includes questions based on discussions in focus groups from the past year. There are questions about what type of performances people would like to see at the downtown venue and questions about the patron experience.
The results will have an influence on the future of SKyPAC and are expected to be compiled in December.
“It will have a direct impact on what we do and the priorities that we define for the coming years,” Hankins said.
The nonprofit SKyPAC primarily serves a 10-county area, but “we’re encouraging everybody to participate, anybody that is familiar with SKyPAC as well as those not familiar with SKyPAC. We’re wanting feedback from those 10 counties, but also beyond. We’re wanting as much input as possible," Hankins said.
People who complete the survey before Nov. 5 will be entered in a drawing to receive a $500 Visa gift card.
The survey is available online at http://bit.ly/SKyPACSurvey.
