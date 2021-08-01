Smiths celebrate 51st anniversary

Dennis and Sharon Hawks Smith will celebrate 51 years of marriage July 31, 2021.
They were married by the Rev. Garrett Martin at his home in Glasgow.
Dennis and Sharon are self-employed at DDS Engineering.
They have two sons, Jason (Melissa) and granddaughter, Khloe of Smiths Grove; and Justin (Jani) and grandson, Atticus of Costa Rica.
Dennis and Sharon have resided in Bowling Green their entire married lives.
A trip to Hawaii was planned for their 50th anniversary, but due to the pandemic, they had to change their plans. Instead, they spent Christmas in Costa Rica.