LOUISVILLE (AP) – Some Kentucky churches held Palm Sunday services in defiance of Gov. Andy Beshear’s warning against in-person worship.
Dozens of people were at Maryville Baptist Church in Louisville on Sunday, news outlets reported.
Beshear warned during his daily briefing on Sunday that if facilities are still allowing mass gatherings, then “perhaps those facilities shouldn’t be allowed to be open anymore.”
Maryville Baptist preacher Jack Roberts told The Courier Journal the prohibition violates First Amendment and state constitutional rights.
Some states, including Florida, have allowed religious gatherings to proceed. Kentucky does not have that exemption.
Before it became an order, Beshear first issued guidance that churches cancel in-person services on March 11.
Beshear said Kentucky has at least 955 positive virus cases and 45 deaths.
Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.
