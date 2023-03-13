Happy Birthday for March 16: Declutter your life and embrace the future with enthusiasm. Your numbers are 8, 15, 23, 28, 34, 36, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stand back and watch. Gather information, study trends and prepare to make a statement that will set you on the path you desire. Build the life that makes you happy, and regret will disappear. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Jumping from one thing to another will give you the upper hand when someone tries to beat you at your own game. Change only what will benefit you. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be eager to put things behind you. A calculated plan executed with precision will help you navigate situations that test you mentally, physically and emotionally. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do things differently and you’ll draw a crowd. Be prepared to protect your health and physical well-being should someone put you at risk. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention to changes in your chosen field. Don’t underestimate the competition. Be ready to up your game. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can have fun without overspending. Making it clear what and to whom you are loyal to will clear up misconceptions someone harbors. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a moment to assess a challenge or change that can influence your future. Don’t hesitate to jump in and make adjustments that keep you on track and eliminate interference. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Mix things up a bit, and you’ll enjoy what transpires. Plans will fall into place that make you feel optimistic about the future. Invest time and money in your home, and your assets will grow. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Engage in activities that prompt love, romance and fixing up your personal space. Stick to what you do best. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your life moderate, affordable and free of clutter. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Choose physical challenges to work through frustrations. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Leave nothing to chance; take an active role in setting things up to your specifications. Happiness depends on the decisions you make. Choose wisely. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sort your differences with others. Spend more time on self-improvement and adjustments to your routine that offer additional time for fitness and a healthier lifestyle. An emotional shift due to a financial change is apparent. HHHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.