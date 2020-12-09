Partly to mostly sunny skies will join southerly breezes again Thursday. This will result in above-average temperatures, hitting their mark in the low 60s. Warmer conditions accompany increasing clouds to finish out the workweek, before a passing cold front brings widespread rain showers to the area Saturday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG. http://wxornotbg.om/com.
Thursday: High 60°/ Low 32° Mostly Sunny
Friday: High 65°/ Low 40° Increasing Clouds
Saturday: High 58˚/ Low 49˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Sunday: High 48˚/ Low 39˚ Scattered Showers
Monday: High 43˚/ Low 29˚ Scattered Wintry Mix
