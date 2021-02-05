Less than a month has passed on the calendar, but South Warren's boys' basketball team is light years beyond where it started the season in January under new head coach Jason Holland.
Way back then -- 21 whole days ago -- the Spartans were still frantically trying to come together and learn a new system at warp speed. With just seven practices under their belt, they got demolished by Greenwood for a 33-point season-opening loss on their home court.
On Friday, South Warren showed how far it has come under Holland. With a smothering defensive effort that Holland intends to make a trademark of his team, the Spartans wiped away a 13-point halftime deficit by allowing the Gators just seven points in the entire second half to pull out a 43-41 victory at Greenwood.
"To be honest, we just weren't good enough yet," Holland said of that 79-46 debut loss to the Gators. "I'd had them for seven days as a coach. All our kids played football, and Tayshaun (Jones) soccer, so when we played Greenwood the first time we'd had seven days of practice. And that's a lot to overcome in a big game."
Greenwood (5-6 overall, 1-3 District 14) appeared to pick right up where it left off the last time it faced South Warren. Even though missing steady scorer Aaron Brown, the Gators erupted for 21 points in the first quarter after hitting 7-of-12 shots from the field. Junior guard Cade Stinnett (game-high 18 points) had 10 in the quarter to help his team build a 21-11 lead.
The scoring slowed down in the second quarter, but Greenwood still added to its advantage by outscoring the Spartans 13-10 in the frame to take a 34-21 lead into halftime.
That proved the high water mark for the Gators, as South Warren effectively slowed the pace and began slicing away at the deficit. Spartans junior Luke Burton, held to five points in the first half, scored six in the third quarter as South Warren surged back. Burton's three-point play with 1:15 left in the quarter got his team within six at 37-31, but Greenwood's Brakton Stinnett snapped his team's nearly two and half minute scoreless drought by banking in a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left in the period.
That was the last field goal of the night for the Gators.
"We played our style -- our pace -- early," Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. "They did a really good job in the second half of slowing it up. Our guys got impatient. We forced a few shots here and there. We got some good looks that we didn't knock down.
"Plain and simple, you score seven points in a half and you're probably not going beat a lot of good basketball teams."
Burton answered Brakton Stinnett's trey with one of his own to get the Spartans back within six at 40-34 entering the final quarter.
It was Burton (team-high 14 points) again with another 3-pointer to finish off a slow-developing 7-0 run to open the fourth. Burton's trey gave South Warren its first lead of the night at 41-40 with 3:02 to play.
Cade Stinnett hit one of two free throws to knot the score at 41-all with 2:14 to go. It stayed there until only 22 seconds remained, when Jones skipped a pass into the paint to Jason Putman for a good look. Putman, a senior forward, went over his defender to finish and put South Warren (6-3, 1-2) up for good.
"We came out this game, knew the plays, we'd been playing together," Putman said. "This is our eighth game, and we just kind of know each other now. We're doing a lot better meshing and that's what helped us in this game."
Greenwood had one last possession, but Caden Veltkamp swatted away a shot and the Spartans recovered the loose ball to wrap up the win.
Veltkamp finished with a double-double, tallying 11 points and 11 rebounds.
"We got the best coach in the state coming in here -- we got a steal," Veltkamp said of Holland. "If we run our stuff we're really, really good. And if we go do our own thing, we're not good at all. So all the credit to him -- he's an amazing coach, and I have amazing teammates that help me."
SWHS 11 10 13 9 -- 43
GHS 21 13 6 1 -- 41
SWHS -- Burton 14, Veltkamp 11, Putman 7, Rowe 7, Crain 2, Faulkner 1, Neal 1.
GHS -- C. Stinnett 18, Grant 9, Gaddis 6, Howard 5, B. Stinnett 3.
Girls
Greenwood 57, South Warren 51
Leave it to a senior to come through in the clutch for Greenwood on senior night.
Lady Gators senior guard Rachel Evans scored all of her eight points -- including a pair of big 3-pointers -- in the final quarter as host Greenwood held off South Warren's rally attempt for a 57-51 win.
"We just knew we had to come together as a team and get the win, not only because it's a district game but also for all the seniors to make sure we remember this night as a W," Evans said.
The victory secured a regular-season sweep of the series for Greenwood. The win didn't come without some challenges -- foul trouble had the Lady Gators reaching deeper into their bench for contributions when both Kayla Grant and Olivia Lovell fouled out with almost five minutes left to play.
"We made shots when it mattered," Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said. "I thought two big differences in this game tonight was the play of Rachel Evans and Olivia Lovell. Rachel stepped up and made some big shots. Lovell was on the glass all night, scoring when we needed her to score. When you can have players like that step up and make plays, it's going to put us in a good position to win the ballgame."
Greenwood (6-1, 2-1) survived a rough second quarter that saw a 14-9 lead turn into a 28-23 halftime deficit.
Lady Gators freshman point guard Leia Trinh (game-high 20 points) led the second-half charge with nine points in the third quarter as Greenwood surged back into the lead, taking it for good on Jacqueline Jackson's running basket that made it 35-34 with 1:13 left in the third.
Jackson finished 11 points and seven rebounds, while Grant tallied 10 points and eight boards.
Mila Munrath had 11 points and five rebounds to pace South Warren (5-6, 1-3). Carrie Enlow added 10 points.
"You're playing a good team every night in District 14, and that's how it usually is," Spartans coach Lane Embry said. "Greenwood played really well. They have some kids hit shots late, just stepped into a big spot and hit shots they haven't always hit."
SWHS 9 19 7 16 -- 51
GHS 14 9 17 17 -- 57
SWHS -- Munrath 11, Enlow 10, Deaton 8, Hodges 7, Frank 6, Maxwell 4, Garrett 3, Mitchell 2.
GHS -- Trinh 20, Jackson 11, Grant 10, Evans 8, Lovell 4, Blewitt 2, Overmohle 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.