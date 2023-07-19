Happy birthday for July 22: The power is in how you do things and handle others. Don’t be afraid to step into the spotlight. Your numbers are 8, 15, 24, 32, 38, 41, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Cut loose and have some fun, but don’t go overboard when it comes to eating, drinking or temptation, especially if you are in an environment that includes professional ties. Live up to your potential through your actions, not empty promises. Personal growth is favored. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your energy wisely. Think big, but be realistic, and you’ll reach your goal. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be methodical about the changes you want to initiate. Discipline will help you focus on your goals and ease stress about what you cannot change. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Speak up and discuss the possibilities. Traveling, reunions and learning something new are in your best interest. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set the standard instead of letting someone else dictate your subsequent actions. A change of heart is likely. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An open mind will lead to opportunities. Consider what interests you and how to turn it into something that pays the bills. Travel, seminars, reunions and socializing will help you decide how best to make the most of your day. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do something that will make a difference. Planting flowers or trees, taking up a worthy cause or offering your services at your local food bank will help the planet and those in need and make you feel better for contributing. Personal growth is favored. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get on the information highway and sort through data that will illuminate something you want to pursue. The knowledge you gain will encourage you to rely on yourself more instead of thinking a smooth talker knows best. Simplify your life. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t take what others say to heart. Trust and believe in yourself, and do what’s best for you, your community and the planet. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ask questions, listen to what others are going through and look for simple alternatives that will help you and those finding it hard to fend for themselves. Shine a light on those having trouble seeing the truth. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rethink your strategy before you overreact, indulge or promise more than you can deliver. Take the high road and let go of the past. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll develop unique ideas. Don’t let anyone discourage you from pursuing your dreams or doing things differently. Trust your instincts and follow your heart; everything will eventually fall into place. Love yourself and do what’s best for you. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.