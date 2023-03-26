For years, if city police were at the scene of a standoff or a similarly fraught situation, Melanie Watts was usually relied upon to defuse the tension and make sure everyone involved came out of it safely.
For all the equipment a police officer brings to a scene where someone is in crisis, an officer’s ability to communicate is often the most powerful thing to deploy, said Watts, who retired from BGPD in 2018 as deputy chief.
“I didn’t like writing tickets, I didn’t like taking people to jail, my thing was more of ‘hey, let’s talk about it, what’s going on, what do you need,’” Watts said during an interview from her office at LifeSkills. “You have numerous things on your gun belt, but your mouth is the best tool to be able to use.”
Watts’ approach to policing helps inform her current work as LifeSkills’ director of community management, in which she has advocated for additional services for people experiencing a mental health crisis.
The path Watts took to becoming a police officer had a number of turns.
After an aborted stint in Western Kentucky University’s nursing program and internships at two area TV news stations, Watts was working at Camping World in 1995 when she answered a newspaper ad that BGPD had placed seeking officers.
The time was ripe for Watts to join the force – the largest crime bill in U.S. history had just been signed into law, providing for 100,000 new police officers and billions of dollars in funding, and BGPD was looking to hire more women as officers.
Watts said her first several years on the job – peppered with routine patrol work, undercover street-level drug buys as a drug task force agent and time spent in the local schools getting to know the students – were eye opening.
“I learned real quick that there were a lot of people who had and a lot more that did not have,” Watts said. “It became a priority to know what was going on in the community.”
Responding to service calls where she encountered unhoused people dealing with untreated mental illness, Watts saw gaps in services for them that needed to be filled.
If a person is deemed a danger to themselves and others, the law allows for involuntary hospitalization if the person will benefit from inpatient treatment.
In practice, locally, that often involves officers taking those individuals in custody and transporting them to LifeSkills to be evaluated.
That resolves the emergency response in the moment, but Watts had concerns about how people with limited resources can access long-term care and services after their police encounter.
“It was just disheartening how our system still to this day is broken with mental illness,” Watts said. “We put somebody in the back of a cruiser and put handcuffs on them because that’s the way the law is written, you don’t have a choice. Maybe one day we can get that changed.”
Watts said she would get occasional ribbing from other officers for being a “social worker at heart,” but steady promotions in rank over the second half of her career appeared to vindicate her approach, and Watts became a presence on the boards of several non-profits, including the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, H.O.T.E.L. Inc. and the Family Enrichment Center.
When a 2007 state law provided for in-service training for police officers to identify and help people having a mental health crisis, Watts recognized the value of the training for everyone on the force, and city police officers have been directed to undergo Crisis Intervention Team training ever since, which Watts said helped reduce use of force incidents and made for better overall interactions in those scenarios.
Watts has continued teaching CIT training courses for active officers.
“Really all of her focus, especially her last several years, has been in helping others that need help,” said BGPD Lt. Col. Penny Bowles, who worked alongside Watts for 22 years. “In community policing, agencies that have good relationships with their community have better success as an agency. She was always out front in that role. She definitely led with a servant’s heart.”
Through her work as an officer, Watts became a liaison of sorts between BGPD and LifeSkills, so it seemed natural for the mental health service provided to offer her a job upon her retirement in 2018.
As director of community engagement, the scope of Watts’ work in the mental illness field has broadened.
After years of responding to emergency situations herself or supervising other officers as they responded, Watts’ role at LifeSkills allows her to look at big-picture solutions to help achieve her goal of expanding mental health services.
“She realizes the value in everyone, and sometimes society’s vulnerable need someone to speak for them and she’s been able to do that,” said Tommi Holloway, LifeSkills executive director. “She recognizes when a person needs a voice and she’s the type of person who recognizes someone in need and seeks help for them.”
Working from an office at LifeSkills’ East 10th Avenue space, Watts discusses a pair of overlapping goals she wants to accomplish in this phase of her career.
One involves a drop-in center in Bowling Green that expands on services LifeSkills offers at its Wellness Connection facility on Center Street.
Watts looks to Nashville’s Mental Health Cooperative as a model for what she’d like to see here – a campus with professionals on hand to provide services and support to adults with serious mental illness and children struggling with behavioral challenges, where anyone in need of help can access it quickly and easily.
“We’re hoping to have therapists down here where anyone can just walk in and have a conversation anytime they want to,” Watts said.
Another aspiration for Watts is the creation of a mental health court in Warren County that offers programs for people with an underlying mental illness who face criminal charges and have been assessed for placement in the program.
Hardin County has a mental health court, in which criminal charges can be dismissed for people who successfully complete the program.
Watts acknowledges she’s aiming high with these goals, but she is focused on getting community leaders on board, engaging in regular discussions with city officials and heads of local non-profits.
“I can’t think of somebody who embodies our mission statement more than Melanie,” Holloway said. “She makes us a better organization. With her position, she’s out in the community and helps us identify where and how we can provide services and be better about providing services.”
As focused as she is on the future, Watts still relishes successes when they come.
She oversees a social worker who travels with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to certain calls for service, and has obtained funding for five more positions.
Watts was also satisfied that a man who had been a somewhat frequent visitor to LifeSkills’ E. 10th Avenue building agreed to be taken to a rehab facility after having been recently released from jail.
Additionally, she does suicide prevention training and helped organize a support group for victims of the deadly 2021 tornadoes.
“We’re not going to give up on these people, you can’t give up on them because most of them have given up on themselves,” Watts said.