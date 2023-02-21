Bowling Green resident Clara Verst has always had a passion for nature.
After the December 2021 tornado outbreak, she decided to take her dedication and devotion to the outdoors and use it to devise a plan to help the community.
Verst said she was heartbroken after learning of the devastation that the tornados caused, including the loss of life and destruction of several businesses and homes.
She soon realized that the tornado also impacted something else: Bowling Green's once lush tree canopy.
So Verst, with with the help of Eleanor Bower, came up with the idea of Re-Tree BG, an all-volunteer organization working to restore Bowling Green's tree canopy lost to the tornado and beyond.
Verst's neighborhood, the Nutwood area, was one of the most heavily damaged.
"We lost a ton of old hardwoods," she said. "Those trees were really completely the whole character of the neighborhood. One of the reasons people are attracted to that area and bought houses there was because of the trees. Now that they are gone, it's heartbreaking. And the same thing happened in many other neighborhoods."
While Verst said she knows the tree canopy as it once was is not something that will come back in her lifetime, she knew she wanted to do something to at least help recover what was once there.
"Trees are really my passion," Verst said. "I love birds as well, and you can't have birds without trees."
Verst, who majored in biology, said that trees provide many benefits that are crucial for the environment.
"It's not just aesthetics, but trees also provide shade, which helps reduce utility bills in the summer," she said. "The water absorption from their roots helps with storm water runoff. They also help with noise reduction. It's just so much louder without all the trees."
Although an official count was never taken, Verst said that it is estimated that around 4,000 trees were destroyed by the tornado, which means Bowling Green's environment was greatly impacted, so Verst knew something had to be done.
"This is something that is important to me," she said. "Nothing can be done about the lives that were lost, which was tragic, and the buildings that were lost have economic drivers that will help with re-building them. So unless we figure out a way to do something, those trees will not come back. I felt that this was really an area that needed intervention."
Verst said that Re-Tree has collected donations and has a flexible neighborhood grant which has allowed for the purchase of trees, watering bags and mulch that is available for free to those who lost trees in the tornado.
Once the organization receives a request, volunteers will visit the home, determine where to plant their tree and educate the homeowner on the proper care of the tree.
"We want to make sure these trees live," she said. "A lot of people don't know how to plant a tree or how to properly take care of it the first year. That's why we provide education to these homeowners."
The volunteers will do a consultation with the homeowner and look at utility lines, underground utilities and any other trees in the area. They will check that the tree is not planted too close to buildings and make sure the tree is in the right place so the tree can live to maturity.
"The homeowners will be given the tools to make sure that will happen," Verst said.
So far, Verst said Re-Tree has had one giveaway, where 68 trees were distributed, and they plan on doing giveaways each fall and spring.
"We only give out native trees," she said. "We get trees as local as we can."
There are almost 90 requests so far for the spring giveaway on March 25, she said.
"Of course, this is not just a drive-by giveaway for just anybody," Verst said.
The giveaways are for those who have had site consultations and Verst said right now, Re-Tree has a team of 20 volunteers who are busy with those consultations.
"We are always looking for more volunteers," she said. "We need them to spread the word about Re-Tree, do consultations and help on the day of the giveaway. We can certainly find something for them to do."
She said anyone interested in getting involved with Re-Tree can go to the group's Facebook page or may e-mail retreebg@gmail.com.
"It's really very fulfilling and satisfying to see people get their trees and it's a neat way to meet other people in the neighborhoods and community as a whole," she said.
The organization is also in need of donations and Verst said that donations may be made to Operation Pride, which operates as Re-Tree's fiscal agent.
As far as the future of Re-Tree, Verst said the plan is for it to be an ongoing entity, and with the large number of trees that were lost in the tornado, she would like to continue having giveaways every fall and spring until all trees are replaced.
"We would like to expand the tree canopy, so we plan on being here for a long time," she said.
And because of Re-Tree BG, Verst's vision for the future of Bowling Green's tree canopy has begun to take shape.
"Now we have those little trees out there," she said. "So as long as they are watered and taken care of, and people continue to do that, we will start seeing improvements."