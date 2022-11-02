Red Knight

Red Knight (inside) prevailed in a three-horse photo finish with Gufo and #10 Another Mystery in the $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup on Sept. 11 during FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

Kentucky Downs races only seven days. But the all-turf track on the Kentucky-Tennessee border produced an outsized impact on the Breeders’ Cup World Championships being staged Friday and Saturday at Keeneland Race Course.