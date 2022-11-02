Kentucky Downs races only seven days. But the all-turf track on the Kentucky-Tennessee border produced an outsized impact on the Breeders’ Cup World Championships being staged Friday and Saturday at Keeneland Race Course.
Twenty-three horses that have competed at Kentucky Downs are entered among the 14 Breeders’ Cup races. Eighteen of those ran at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs in September, headed by graded-stakes winners Campanelle, Red Knight and Bran.
To put that in perspective: Of the 177 horses entered for the Breeders’ Cup, 10.73% ran at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs this year; 13% overall had run at the track at least once during the last three meets.
To crunch the numbers more: 16 horses among the 101 total entries – 15.8% – in the Breeders’ Cup’s seven turf races participated in the 2022 Kentucky Downs meet.
“I’ve been a proponent of that place prior to it getting where it is today,” said Wesley Ward, who trains Kentucky Downs “graduates” Campanelle, Arrest Me Red and Kimari. “It just fits so well in the calendar for turf horses, gives ample spacing to get to the Breeders’ Cup – to get to where you want to be. I think in years to come, a lot of trainers from all over – including Europe – are going to put that on their prep (list) for the Breeders’ Cup.”
Stonestreet Stables’ Campanelle, winner of the $1 million Mint Ladies Sprint (G3) is a standout on both sides of the Atlantic, having won two Group 1 races in Europe for four-time Kentucky Downs-leading trainer Wesley Ward. In the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint against males, Campanelle is going up against her sensational stablemate Golden Pal, who is shooting for a record-tying third Breeders’ Cup win and is 4 for 4 at Keeneland, as well as another barnmate in Arrest Me Red, who was third in Kentucky Downs’ FanDuel Turf Sprint. Kimari, who takes on boys in the $2 million Qatar Racing Sprint on dirt, finished third in Kentucky Downs’ Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey Music City Stakes in 2021.
Red Knight won the 1 1/2-mile Kentucky Turf Cup and Bran the six-furlong FanDuel Turf Sprint – both $1 million Grade 2 stakes on Sept. 10 – to earn fees-paid berths in the corresponding Breeders’ Cup races: the $4 million Longines Turf and $1 Turf Sprint, respectively.
Mike Maker – Kentucky Downs’ all-time win leader and fresh off a record seventh meet training title with a record 12 wins and $2.34 million in purse earnings – isn’t surprised by Kentucky Downs’ output for this Breeders’ Cup.
“I thought there’d be more, considering I have five,” he quipped. Those are: Red Knight, Really Good, Gaslight Dancer, Artemus Citylimits and King Cause.
Other 2022 Kentucky Downs stakes-winners in the Breeders’ Cup: Private Creed, Chop Chop, Reckoning Force and Law Professor.
Private Creed captured Kentucky Downs’ $500,000 Global Tote Juvenile Sprint and Keeneland’s $250,000 Indian Summer to secure his spot in Friday’s $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.
“He’s better than ever, but that’s where you have to be coming into the Breeders’ Cup,” trainer Steve Asmussen said. “Your resume doesn’t run these races, and if anything it has to be better than you’ve done to this point to have success.”
Reckoning Force, first trained by Ireland’s Joseph O’Brien, was turned over to Kentucky-based Brendan Walsh after winning the $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile. He goes in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.
Chop Chop and Law Professor will compete in Breeders’ Cup dirt races.
Chop Chop, winner of the $500,000 Aristocrat Gaming Juvenile Fillies, finished second by a scant nose in Keeneland’s Grade 1 Darley Alcibiades in her dirt debut and is the 4-1 second choice in the $2 million NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. Law Professor, winner of the $400,000 FanDuel Tapit Stakes, ran back in New York’s Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup, finishing second to the highly regarded Olympiad to merit a spot in Saturday’s $1 million Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.
Said trainer Doug O’Neill, who has Global Tote Juvenile Sprint runner-up Sharp Aza Tack in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint: “A lot of credit to Kentucky Downs. Just the strength of that meet – the purses are out of this world and the racing is out of this world. It’s a credit to the racing program they put on when you see all the horses that have come from Kentucky Downs and show up for Breeders’ Cup races.”
Simulcast wagering on the Breeders' Cup will be at The Mint Gaming Hall properties in Franklin (Kentucky Downs), Bowling Green and Williamsburg.