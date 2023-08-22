Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby
Mage, with Javier Castellano up, pulls forward to win the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Two Phil’s with Jareth Loveberry came in second, followed by Angel of Empire with Flavien Prat in third. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

For the second year, Kentucky Downs is offering a pair of $250,000 allowance races restricted to 2-year-olds that went through the sales ring at the prior year’s Keeneland September Yearling Sale.