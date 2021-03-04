Middle Tennessee freshman Owen Stamper, a former Allen County-Scottsville High School standout, was named Conference USA Co-Golfer of the Week along with teammate Connor McKay on Thursday.
The pair each finished the Southern Invitational in Lake Worth, Fla., tied for fourth at 5-under par (211), leading the Blue Raiders to a third consecutive team title dating back to October’s Intercollegiate at The Grove.
“Congratulations to both Owen and Connor on receiving this honor after a really impressive week of golf by both of them,” MTSU men’s golf coach Mark McEntire said in a news release. “They both did some great work over the offseason and I’m glad that they are seeing the results in tournament action.”
Stamper became the first Blue Raider freshman ever to card a round of 7-under par 65 on Tuesday, rolling in seven birdie putts on a bogey-free final day that saw him climb 18 spots on the leaderboard in the final round to claim his second consecutive Top 5 finish to start the spring.
His final-round 65 was one of only two rounds of 65 or better in the field and is tied for the third-best round in MT history regardless of class, matching Blue Raider greats such as Jason Millard, Kent Bulle, Matt McWilliams, Brett Patterson and Ilari Saulo.
Middle Tennessee has now collected five C-USA weekly honors by four different players over its last three tournaments.
“This was another really positive week for our program, and I hope now that we continue to improve and play well enough to keep earning both recognition and team wins,” McEntire said.
McEntire leads his squad back into action March 12-14 when the Blue Raiders compete in the Linger Longer Invitational at the Golf Course at Great Waters on Reynolds Lake Oconee, Ga.
