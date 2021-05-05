Allen County-Scottsville graduate Owen Stamper was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman golf team, the league announced Tuesday.
Stamper, a freshman at Middle Tennessee, helped the Blue Raiders to its third consecutive C-USA title last Thursday.
Stamper shares the Middle Tennessee program freshman record for low round with freshman teammate Kevin Jegers after Stamper fired a 7-under par 65 at the Southern Invitational earlier this spring. It marked one of his nine rounds of par or better this season as he turned in a stroke average of 73.8 on the year and 73.1 in the spring.
He claimed top five finishes at both the Raines Company intercollegiate and Southern Invitational to start the spring semester and tied for 13th at last week's Conference USA Championship.
Jegers was also named to the All-Freshman Team, and received Third Team honors with teammate Tanner Owens. Middle Tennessee coach Mark McEntire was named Phillip Hatchett Co-Coach of the Year – named in honor of late Western Kentucky coach Phillip Hatchett – along with Mike Wilson of UAB.
UAB's Nick Robillard was named C-USA Men's Golfer of the Year and North Texas' Vincente Marzilio was named C-USA Freshman of the Year.
No WKU men's golfers received C-USA accolades this season.
Men’s Golfer of the Year
Nick Robillard, UAB
Freshman of the Year
Vicente Marzilio, North Texas
Phillip Hatchett Co-Coach of the Year
Mark McEntire, Middle Tennessee
Mike Wilson, UAB
All-Conference First Team
John Gough, Charlotte
Enrique Dimayuga, Florida Atlantic
Vicente Marzilio, North Texas
Nick Robillard, UAB
Chad Sewell, UTSA
All-Conference Second Team
Matt Sharpstene, Charlotte
Ben Woodruff, Charlotte
Drew Mathers, UAB
Khavish Varadan, UAB
Christian Fanfelle, UTSA
All-Conference Third Team
Max Sturdza, Florida Atlantic
Mac Murphy, Louisiana Tech
Kevin Jegers, Middle Tennessee
Tanner Owens, Middle Tennessee
Lenny Bergsson, North Texas
All-Freshman Team
Kevin Jegers, Middle Tennessee
Owen Stamper, Middle Tennessee
Vicente Marzilio, North Texas
Nikhil Gopal, North Texas
Rodrigo Martin, Rice