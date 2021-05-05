Owen Stamper

Middle Tennessee freshman Owen Stamper, a former Allen County-Scottsville standout, was named Conference USA Co-Golfer of the Week on Thursday.

 MIDDLE TENNESSEE ATHLETICS

Allen County-Scottsville graduate Owen Stamper was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman golf team, the league announced Tuesday.

Stamper, a freshman at Middle Tennessee, helped the Blue Raiders to its third consecutive C-USA title last Thursday. 

Stamper shares the Middle Tennessee program freshman record for low round with freshman teammate Kevin Jegers after Stamper fired a 7-under par 65 at the Southern Invitational earlier this spring. It marked one of his nine rounds of par or better this season as he turned in a stroke average of 73.8 on the year and 73.1 in the spring.

He claimed top five finishes at both the Raines Company intercollegiate and Southern Invitational to start the spring semester and tied for 13th at last week's Conference USA Championship.

Jegers was also named to the All-Freshman Team, and received Third Team honors with teammate Tanner Owens. Middle Tennessee coach Mark McEntire was named Phillip Hatchett Co-Coach of the Year – named in honor of late Western Kentucky coach Phillip Hatchett – along with Mike Wilson of UAB.

UAB's Nick Robillard was named C-USA Men's Golfer of the Year and North Texas' Vincente Marzilio was named C-USA Freshman of the Year.

No WKU men's golfers received C-USA accolades this season.

Men’s Golfer of the Year

Nick Robillard, UAB 

Freshman of the Year

Vicente Marzilio, North Texas

Phillip Hatchett Co-Coach of the Year

Mark McEntire, Middle Tennessee

Mike Wilson, UAB

All-Conference First Team

John Gough, Charlotte

Enrique Dimayuga, Florida Atlantic

Vicente Marzilio, North Texas

Nick Robillard, UAB

Chad Sewell, UTSA

All-Conference Second Team

Matt Sharpstene, Charlotte

Ben Woodruff, Charlotte

Drew Mathers, UAB

Khavish Varadan, UAB

Christian Fanfelle, UTSA

All-Conference Third Team

Max Sturdza, Florida Atlantic

Mac Murphy, Louisiana Tech

Kevin Jegers, Middle Tennessee

Tanner Owens, Middle Tennessee

Lenny Bergsson, North Texas

All-Freshman Team

Kevin Jegers, Middle Tennessee

Owen Stamper, Middle Tennessee

Vicente Marzilio, North Texas

Nikhil Gopal, North Texas

Rodrigo Martin, Rice