FRANKLIN — When the marathon was done at Kentucky Downs late Tuesday afternoon, the two horses most everybody expected to be right there at the end were right there.
On this day, Adventuring, the 5-2 second choice in the field of nine, was just a little bit better than Family Way, the 4-5 favorite.
The 11th running of the G3, $550,000 AGS Ladies Marathon for fillies and mares aged 3 up, went to Adventuring and jockey Joel Rosario, who finished 1 1/2 lengths in front of Family Way and Tyler Gaffalione in the 1 5/16-mile race.
“Perfect trip. The filly did all the work,” Rosario said. “You can see the way she runs that if someone challenges her, she keeps moving forward.”
Adventuring, owned by Godolphin and trained by Brad Cox, went straight to the lead over the firm course and carved out fractions of 25.38 for the first quarter, 49.90 for the half and 1:14.24 for six furlongs.
Family Way was never far off, tracking the leader in fourth and then third. With an eighth of a mile to go, Adventuring was still strong and Family Way, who won this race a year ago, was gathering momentum. They just could not get past the winner.
“We had everything our way, we just couldn’t catch the leader,” Gaffalione said. “I’m proud of her. She never disappoints me.”
Adventuring, a 4-year-old daughter of Pioneerof the Nile, won for just the second time in four career starts on the grass. This was just her second start of 2022; the first came at Mountaineer Park on Aug. 6 when she won by 2 1/2 lengths over a sloppy track in a stakes that was taken off the grass.
That was her first start since December.
“She had a long break over the winter time,” said Michael Banahan, the director of bloodstock for Darley America/Godolphin. “We got her back going again. Brad and his team have done a great job. Distance of ground is what’s key for her.”
Getting Adventuring back to Kentucky Downs was the obvious play for the Cox barn. Last year, she won the $500,000 Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks in similar fashion, going to the lead and drawing off to win by 1 3/4 lengths.
“She’s a horse for the course,” Cox said by phone. “She obviously had success here last year. We zeroed in on this race, came up with a game plan. We were hoping to get a similar trip to what she got last year. Joel did a great job and left something for the finish up the hill and she responded when asked.”
“She gets very competitive when she gets the lead,” Rosario said. “She keeps galloping and galloping. She looked like she was really relaxed.”
Family Way had earned favoritism after her last two starts, even though they did not produce wins.
She ran in a pair of G1 stakes, finishing third in the $500,000 Beverly D. at Churchill Downs on Aug. 13 at 1 1/2 miles and second in the $750,000 New York Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10 at 1 1/4 miles.
“She has come up big in some really good spots,” Gaffalione said. “She has gone up against some of the best fillies in the country and has held her own pretty well. She shows up every time.”
“We felt that horses that perform well on this track come back and do it again,” Banahan said. “The two fillies that had the form here ended up 1-2 again.”
Family Way, who was once owned by Godolphin, is a daughter of Uncle Mo and owned by Fergus Galvin’s Hunter Valley Farm, Debra L. O’Connor and Marc Detampel.
“The winner is a nice filly, too,” Family Way’s trainer Brendan Walsh said. “She’s the one filly I was afraid of. Hats off to her. Listen, I’m not disappointed. She ran her race. You can’t ask for more than that.”
Adventuring’s final time was 2:08.28 and she returned $7.80.
Luck Money finished a neck behind Family Way in third and was followed home by Stand Tall, Viburnum, Oliviaofthedesert, Flippant, Disappearing Act and Core Values.
Danse Macabre gives Danner first KY Downs stakes win
Kelsey Danner pushed the door open earlier in the meet at Kentucky Downs.
On Tuesday, the 36-year-old trainer kicked it in.
Danner, a native of Louisville, got to the Kentucky Downs winner’s circle twice in allowance races on Sept. 8. That was pretty sweet, but things got even better on Tuesday when Danse Macabre gave Danner her first Kentucky Downs stakes win.
It came in the third running of the $500,000 Ainsworth Untapable Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going 6 1/2 furlongs. Ridden by Adam Beschizza, Danse Macabre held on to nip even-money favorite Alluring Angel (GB) by a nose. Danse Macabre went off as the 9-5 second choice.
“This was exciting,” a surprisingly composed Danner said after the pictures were taken in the winner’s circle in the paddock. “I am always pretty stoic … not quite Mike Maker level!”
Danner remembers coming to Kentucky Downs when she was a kid when her father, Mark, was training. Yes, Danner said, she did think about one day winning a big race at this meet.
“I hoped I would be in the winner's circle,” she said with a smile, “although the purses weren’t like they are now back then.”
Danse Macabre, who is owned by John Ballantyne’s NBS Stable and Stephen Smith’s Elements Racing, improved to two wins in four career starts. She was second in the other two.
The Untapable Stakes was the first time that Danse Macabre had gone beyond 5 1/2 furlongs.
“I thought she would run her race,” Danner said. “The 6 1/2 here is like seven-eighths; the last eighth was a bit of an unknown, but she has just been doing really well.”
It was in the final furlong that Danse Macabre, a Kentucky-bred daughter of Army Mule, put her trainer’s worries at ease. It was there that Beschizza and Danse Macabre got in front of pacesetter Numero Seis and her jockey, Brian Hernandez Jr. They had set the early pace, running the first quarter in 22.45 seconds and the half in 46.88. Once Danse Macabre put her away, it was the expected challenge from Alluring Angel and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.
They were coming — and fast. Alluring Angel dug in and put a challenge into Danse Macabre from the outside, but the favorite could not get by.
“Kelsey has done a good job with her,” said Beschizza, who rode Danse Macabre in her debut and was reunited with her on Tuesday. “I’m sure Kelsey was hoping for a big run.”
“I thought she would run her race,” Danner said.
Alluring Angel, trained by Jorge Abreu, came into this after rallying to break her maiden at Saratoga on Aug 4. The daughter of Fastnet Rock did not break sharply on Tuesday but came running at the end and nearly got there.
“I didn’t break that well and I think that cost me some position,” Ortiz said. “I just got beat. It was hard to come from off the pace today.”
Danse Macabre finished second in her last race, the $150,000 Bolton Landing at Saratoga Race Course on Aug 21. She got beat by 2 1/2 lengths by the Wesley Ward-trained Love Reigns.
“Wesley’s filly is going to be strong in the Breeders’ Cup this year, she is a top filly,” Danner said. “To finish second to her was big.”
Danner had also thought about skipping Kentucky Downs and waiting for the G3, $150,000 Matron at six furlongs at Aqueduct on Oct. 8.
“This race worked out better, timing-wise,” she said. “She was doing well, so why not take our chances?”
Danse Macabre ran the distance in a time of 1:16.62 and paid $5.60 to win. After the top pair, Numero Seis finished third and was followed home by Tiki Bar, Recinto Rompere and All the Envy. Two horses – Bling and Half a Chance – were scratched.
It's Freedom Speaks loud and clear in Music City
Warren Miller, co-owner of Freedom Speaks, expected his 3-year-old filly to run well. Actually winning? Now that wasn’t something he fathomed.
But there was Freedom Speaks, reeling in front-running Happy Soul to take the $500,000 Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey Music City Stakes by a head Tuesday at the FanDuel meet at Kentucky Downs.
“I knew she’d run good, I just didn’t think she’d run that good,” said Miller, who owns Freedom Speaks with Carol Reitman. “You never expect to win. We were patient, and we spaced her races.” He paused and added, “I just can’t believe she won.”
The Jeremiah Englehart-trained Freedom Speaks and jockey Jose Lezcano were content to settle into fourth or fifth, 1 1/2 or two lengths off the pace through the opening half-mile. Meanwhile, Happy Soul set fast early fractions of 21.63 seconds and 44.78 under Irad Ortiz. After waiting for racing room in upper stretch and splitting horses, Freedom Speaks was still 1 1/2 lengths off the lead as Happy Soul passed the furlong marker in 1:08.95. Those two were all-out to the wire as Freedom Speaks got up for the win in the final strides while completing 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:15.35.
Englehart, who was sent Freedom Speaks after her first two career starts in the spring, watched the race with his family at his home in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
“On the turn, it looked, after she was coming down the hill, that maybe she came off the bridle,” he said by phone. “I was a little worried, but I saw Jose looking for a place to go and that gave me a good feeling the rest of the way. The rest of it was her and him.”
Said Lezcano: “This is a great meet. I am very happy that Jeremiah and the owner gave me the opportunity to ride this filly. I think she is a very nice filly. I had a very good trip. I had never rode her before and I watched the replays. She broke very good and when I asked her, the other filly kept going but she kept finding, finding and finding. She was not going to get beat. I watched the (two) races she won. This is a horse that has heart. I just wanted to give her the best chance to win and stay out of her way.”
Happy Soul, a 15-1 shot, triggered a $275.34 payoff for the $2 exacta, with the $1 trifecta returning $1,325.64.
Oeuvre finished third, beaten 2 1/4 lengths, after being eighth after the first half-mile. Static Fire was just a neck in arrears to get fourth. Next across the finish line were Poppy Flower, Bubble Rock, Dreamworker, Glenall (IRE), Sister Lou Ann, Have A Good Day (IRE), Majestic d'Oro and Sunday Grace. Royal Engagement and Seduce were scratched.
Freedom Speaks paid $12.56 to win as the second choice in the capacity field of twelve 3-year-old fillies. She’s now 2 for 2 on turf and for Englehart, including winning a 5 1/2-furlong allowance race at Saratoga.
Freedom Speaks was purchased for $145,000 at the 2022 OBS winter mixed sale after a very fast three-eighths of a mile breeze. Trainer Ronald Spatz had Freedom Speaks for her first two career races: a six-length debut triumph over Gulfstream Park’s synthetic surface May 12 and a second-place in a $75,000 stakes at Gulfstream June 18. In the filly’s first start for the New York-based Englehart, she won a Saratoga grass allowance sprint.
“Ron Spatz, accomplished horseman, prepped her and we sent her up to Jeremiah at Saratoga to get her out of South Florida for the summer,” Miller said. “Heather Coots, the assistant trainer, was on her the whole time. She just blossomed. She came off the van from Saratoga absolutely perfect. The groom came down from Saratoga, and Heather gives her sweet potatoes. She loves sweet potatoes, and the rest is history. She just kept getting better and better and better.”
Said Englehart: “When watching her break her maiden on synthetic, I thought the most impressive part was the last sixteenth of a mile. Heather Coots worked her on the grass and she said it seemed like the right fit for her. I thought the race at Saratoga was a salty little spot.”
Freedom Speaks, a Kentucky-bred daughter of American Freedom, now is 3-1-0 in four starts, earning $392,350 with the $288,300 payday.
It was Englehart’s first starter ever at Kentucky Downs.
“I had this race on the calendar and it was something I was shooting for even before the allowance at Saratoga,” he said. “Heather gave me confidence when she said she thought he came out of the race better than she went into it.
“I was really excited about it. My wife and kids, we were all watching it. Look at what they have done down there (with purses). It just keeps getting better and better. It’s like winning a race at Saratoga. Very exciting.”