UFC Nashville

The UFC returned to Nashville on Saturday for the first time since 2019 and the return brought a packed house of 17,792 in attendance.

 AUSTIN MARR

The UFC returned to Nashville on Saturday for the first time since 2019 and the return brought along an exciting card with a packed house of 17,792 in attendance to support the event and the reported gate was $2,102,127.12.

– About Austin Marr: I was introduced to the sport of MMA when my father enrolled me in Billy Scott’s MMA & Catch Wrestling classes in Smiths Grove when I was 11 years old. Since then, my passion for MMA and sports, in general, continues to grow.