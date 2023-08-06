The UFC returned to Nashville on Saturday for the first time since 2019 and the return brought along an exciting card with a packed house of 17,792 in attendance to support the event and the reported gate was $2,102,127.12.
Assu Almabayev scored a Performance of the Night bonus in his promotional debut. Almabayev pushed the action early and kept the pressure throughout the two rounds, inevitably getting Ode Osbourne to the canvas and scoring the rear naked choke over the jaw and getting the tap from Osbourne.
Carlston Harris scored arguably the biggest comeback win of the year. Harris was down by a large margin entering the third and final round and knew he would need a finish to get his hand raised and that's exactly what he did securing the anaconda choke to put his opponent, Jeremiah Wells, to sleep.
Diego Lopes made his short-notice debut against Movsar Evloev in May and although losing in that bout by unanimous decision, made it very competitive. This time around with a full camp of preparation, Lopes made quick work of his opponent, Gavin Tucker, and secured the triangle armbar in the first round to secure the win.
Dustin Jacoby got back in the win column following an 0-2 stretch in his last two fights. Jacoby prevented Kennedy Nzechukwu from taking his ranked position by getting the lone KO/TKO finish of the night, dropping Nzechukwu with a counter hook and ground strikes to follow.
Tatiana Suarez scored arguably the greatest win of her career by defeating former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade. Suarez dictated the pace and what direction the bout would go in, eventually getting the fight to the ground to secure a beautiful guillotine choke to get the tap in the second round.
Results
– Assu Almabayev defeated Ode Osbourne via submission in the second round (rear naked choke)
– Sean Woodson defeated Dennis Buzukja via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27 scorecards)
– Diego Lopes defeated Gavin Tucker via first-round submission (triangle armbar)
– Dustin Jacoby defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu via first-round TKO
– Tatiana Suarez defeated Jessica Andrade via second-round submission (guillotine)
– Cory Sandhagen defeated Rob Font via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45 scorecards)
