Law Professor

Law Professor winning the Grade 2 off-the-turf Santa Anita Mathis Mile Stakes on Dec. 26.

 BENOIT PHOTO

New York-based trainer Rob Atras is scheduled to make his FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs debut Thursday when he sends out Grade 2 winner Law Professor in the opening-day $400,000 FanDuel Tapit Stakes at a mile and 70 yards.