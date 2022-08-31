New York-based trainer Rob Atras is scheduled to make his FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs debut Thursday when he sends out Grade 2 winner Law Professor in the opening-day $400,000 FanDuel Tapit Stakes at a mile and 70 yards.
The Tapit is restricted to 3-year-olds and up that haven’t won a stakes race in 2022. It goes as the ninth of 10 races, with probable post time 4:57 p.m.
A homebred for Twin Creeks Racing Stable LLC (Randy Gullatt), Law Professor will be making his first start for Atras after previously being with Southern California-based trainer Michael McCarthy. Law Professor hasn’t run since finishing last of nine in the $400,000 Oaklawn Mile (G3) for older horses April 2 at Oaklawn Park.
Atras said he received Law Professor in June after the 4-year-old Constitution gelding was freshened at Kentucky’s WinStar Farm following a troubled trip in the Oaklawn Mile, his first start outside California.
“Randy Gullatt, the owner, he mentioned this race a few weeks back,” said Atras, who has had other horses for Twin Creeks. “We were going to run at Saratoga in a three-other-than (allowance) and then we nominated for this race. We kind of took a look at it. He’s good on either turf or dirt. So, we thought a $400,000 race, that we would take a shot at it.”
Law Professor has made three starts on grass, winning a mile entry-level allowance last November at Del Mar and finishing fifth in the $500,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes (G1) on March 5 at Santa Anita. Sandwiched around those two races was a victory in the $200,000 off-the-turf Santa Anita Mathis Mile Stakes (G2) for 3-year-olds Dec. 26 at Santa Anita.
Law Professor was the 9-2 second choice in the Oaklawn Mile, but never a factor after having to check on the first turn under Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez.
“I watched the replay a couple of times and I talked to the owner, Randy, about it,” Atras said. “The horse just kind of, he loses focus and kind of had to check a little bit. He was running up on heels and after that things didn’t work out. There was nothing really to report, if anything was injured or anything happened physically to the horse. Oaklawn’s tough. You know, it’s a big field and he was a little bit rank. Johnny had to check him a little bit and then after that he kind of lost contact and it was over from there.”
Law Professor has six published workouts – all on dirt – at Belmont Park since July 18 for his comeback race. Julien Leparoux, a two-time Eclipse Award winner, will ride Law Professor for the first time in the Tapit, which lured an overflow field of 15, including three also-eligibles. The race is limited to 12 starters.
Leparoux (47 victories) is the second-winningest rider in the history of Kentucky Downs, an undulating, non-symmetrical 1 5/16-mile European-style grass venue that opened in 1990 as Dueling Grounds.
“I’m glad Julien Leparoux is riding him,” Atras said. “He knows the course. He’s done really well on it. Kentucky Downs, the track’s kind of got some hills, up and down, and the stretch is long. Definitely a track I’m not familiar with. I’m glad we got an experienced rider that knows the track, where to be, when to make your move and all that kind of stuff. I think it’s very important, especially at Kentucky Downs.”
Atras said Law Professor, who drew post 9 and is 10-1 on the morning line, figures to be his lone starter this year at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs, which has seven scheduled racing dates over two weeks in September. But the Canadian-born trainer indicated he could have an expanded presence in the future, if Law Professor performs well in the Tapit.
“Hoping that this goes well and maybe it will open the door to other opportunities down the road,” Atras said.
A former assistant under trainer Robertino Diodoro, Atras is best known for conditioning the now-retired Grade 1 winner Maracuja.
Kentucky Downs’ 2022 stakes schedule
(All stakes on grass and include KTDF* enhancements)
Thursday, Sept. 1 — $400,000 FanDuel Tapit Stakes, 3-year-olds & up who have not won a stakes in 2022, one mile & 70 yards.
Saturday, Sept. 3 — $1 million WinStar Mint Million (G3), 3-year-olds & up, mile; $500,000 Aristocrat Gaming Juvenile Fillies, 2-year-old fillies, mile; $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile, 2-year-olds, mile.
Sunday, Sept. 4 — $750,000 Big Ass Fans Dueling Grounds Derby (G3), 3-year-olds, 1 5/16 miles; $500,000 Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks, 3-year-old fillies, 1 5/16 miles.
Thursday, Sept. 8 — $500,000 Global Tote Juvenile Sprint, 2-year-olds, 6 1/2 furlongs.
Saturday, Sept. 10 — $1 million Kentucky Turf Cup (G2) “Win and You’re In Breeders’ Cup Turf,” 3-year-olds & up, 1 1/2 miles; $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint (G2) “Win and You’re In Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Division,” 3-year-olds & up, 6 furlongs; **$750,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf (G3), fillies & mares 3 years old & up, mile; **$600,000 Franklin-Simpson (G2), 3-year-olds, 6 1/2 furlongs; **$600,000 The Mint Ladies Sprint (G3), fillies & mares 3 years old & up, 6 1/2 furlongs.
Sunday, Sept. 11 — $500,000 Ainsworth Untapable Stakes, 2-year-old fillies, 6 1/2 furlongs; $500,000 Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey Music City Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 6 1/2 furlongs; $550,000 AGS Ladies Marathon (G3), fillies & mares 3 years old & up, 1 5/16 miles.
Wednesday, Sept. 14 — $400,000 Gun Runner, 3-year-olds, mile; $400,000 One Dreamer, fillies & mares 3 years old & up who have not won a stakes in 2022, mile and 70 yards; $180,000 Tight Spot Overnight Handicap, 3-year-olds & up, mile.
*Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund money, which is restricted to registered Kentucky-breds.
**Will increase to $1 million ($550,000 base and $450,000 KTDF) if a Grade or Group 1 winner starts in the race.