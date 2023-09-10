Austere

Tyler Gaffalione rode Austere to victory in the $500,000 Global Tote Juvenile Fillies over No. 8 Bella Haze during the FanDuel Meet on Sunday at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN -- In their first time together, Austere and jockey Tyler Gaffalione turned out to be ideally matched Sunday as they won the $500,000 Global Juvenile Fillies Stakes by three lengths at Kentucky Downs.