Austin Peay State junior men's basketball player Terry Taylor, a 2017 Bowling Green High School graduate, has been named the preseason Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year by select members of the league's media.
The Govs as a team were chosen third in the 12-team media poll, behind Belmont (176 points, 11 first-place votes) and Murray State (165 points, three votes). Austin Peay picked up the remaining first-place vote and 138 points, putting the Govs ahead of Jacksonville State (126) and UT Martin (125) in the eyes of the media.
A two-time All-OVC choice and 2018 OVC Freshman of the Year, Taylor will be one of the players to watch at the mid-major level in 2019-20. After surpassing both the 1,000-point and 500-rebound marks in his sophomore season, he's one of just three returning players in the nation to have scored 1,000 points, grabbed 500 boards and shot better than 50 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three – the other two are both seniors (Vermont's Anthony Lamb and South Alabama's Josh Ajayi).
As a sophomore, Taylor averaged 20.5 points and 8.9 rebounds, hitting 53.1 percent from the floor as the centerpiece to Austin Peay's first 20-win campaign since 2010-11.
Taylor ranks 23rd at APSU in career points (1,205), 16th in rebounds (585), sixth in scoring average (18.0 ppg), 18th in field goal percentage (53.5 percent), 26th in 3-pointers made (88), 20th in 3-point field goal percentage (37.4 percent), ninth in rebounding average (8.7 rpg), 16th in defensive rebounds (341), seventh in offensive rebounds (244) and 12th in blocked shots (64).
Since the media poll was reinstituted prior to the 2014 season, Taylor is the first Austin Peay player selected as Preseason Player of the Year. No Governor since Drake Reed (2007-08) has earned Preseason Player of the Year honors for Austin Peay, from either media or the league's head coaches and Sports Information Directors.
