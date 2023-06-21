HUNTINGBURG, Ind. – League Stadium is about as good as it gets for college baseball’s wooden-bat summer league season.
Home of the Ohio Valley League’s DuBois County Bombers, the venerable structure has all the quirky quaintness you’d expect for a facility used as a primary location from iconic Hollywood films including “A League of Their Own” and “Soul of the Game.”
The Bombers crowd knows what they have, too, mostly filling the covered-wooden grandstands most nights to cheer on their Bombers every muggy Indiana evening they’re in town.
The home team, decked out in vintage-inspired uniforms as always to suit the more than century-old stadium (built in 1894), rewarded its home crowd on Tuesday by putting up a nine-run first inning to blow open the game early en route to an eventual 19-2 victory called after seven innings due to the OVL’s mercy rule.
The game was essentially over after an inning, but for the visiting Bowling Green Pistons, there remained six innings of at-bats, pitches and plays to be made in the field. So the Pistons played on, seeing that deficit grow to 13 runs after another four-run outburst in the second before breaking up the shutout with a run in the third, only to have the Bombers throw up another four-spot in the bottom of the inning.
It’s like Jimmy Dugan said – “There’s no crying in baseball.”
That phrase, uttered at this same stadium more than 30 years ago by actor Tom Hanks as the fictional crusty manager to the real-life Rockford Peaches, part of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that operated from 1943 through 1955, is the most famous line from “A League of Their Own,” one of the most beloved baseball movies ever made.
The Pistons have plenty to cry about this season, if they chose to do so. The Bowling Green team has no home park, meaning no home games, no home crowd. Their uniforms still haven’t arrived yet, leaving the team playing in cotton T-shirts with numbers ironed on and nondescript gray pants – the players wear their college caps in games.
With a shortage of host families, about half the team is lodged in motels or a local Airbnb. Travel is another issue, with only a 15-person rental van available this year leaving a rotating carpool system as the only other option for the endless road games as a perpetual barnstorming team.
It’s hard, and not what the coaches and players signed up for – but to first-year Pistons manager Wilhelm Allen, all of those extra challenges make the endeavor even more fulfilling. Allen, just 24 years old and two years removed from his own playing career, the opportunity to grow as a professional – he’s a graduate assistant coach at his alma mater Southern University in Baton Rouge, La. – is one part of the attraction. The other is taking on the role of helping his players develop not just on the baseball diamond, but in life.
“It’s just about these guys going back to their coaches better than when they left,” Allen said after Tuesday’s loss to the Bombers. “That’s a win. Every time I get to teach or get to show, or my coaches get to show the players something that doesn’t even necessarily pertain to baseball – just life stuff and showing them how to go about their life as men the right way, that’s a win every day for me.
“... Not to say this isn’t an awesome setup – to play at a stadium where a movie was filmed, that’s pretty sick. But no man, I love the situation that I’m in because at the end of the day even for myself, for them, seeing this adversity now ... it’ll make when we go play four games a week in our spring seasons feel like cake. You get to sleep in your apartment, you get to see your mom every now and then. That’ll feel like cake. Which again, that’s a win. They’re going to grow in that way.”
This isn’t how Bowling Green owner/general manager Phil Cundall envisioned this season going when he rebranded the former Franklin Duelers after playing last season at South Warren High School with a move toward shifting the OVL franchise to Bowling Green. The Pistons were slated to play at Greenwood High School this year, but Cundall said he learned less than a month before the season that the field was being re-turfed and would be unavailable.
That same scenario forced another OVL team, the Owensboro RiverDawgs, to shut down and relocate as the Louisville Jockeys this season. Cundall, despite having no luck in finding a new home field, determined to stick it out.
“I started all this in February for Bowling Green to get set up and get everything lined up so I didn’t have to worry about it,” Cundall said. “Then it just kind of fell apart a couple weeks before the season started – it turned into a dumpster fire. But we’ve just been embracing the suck. The kids are getting to play baseball and they’re all right. As long as they get to play baseball, that’s what they’re here for. They’re doing it, and I’m proud of them. I’m trying to do everything I can for them to make sure they’re able to do what they need to do, but it’s a grind.
“I definitely need Bowling Green’s support. I definitely need to get the community involved.”
Cundall has his own unofficial name for his team after briefly rebranding as the Bowling Green Lugnuts before switching to the Pistons to avoid any potential trademark issues with a minor league team, the Lansing Lugnuts.
“I’m calling them the Bowling Green Bad News Bears, bless their hearts,” Cundall said. “We’ve been waiting weeks on our uniforms. Our uniforms are on back order. I don’t know what’s happening. My poor team in Bowling Green, I’m doing everything I can for them but it’s like I keep getting smacked in the face with something.”
The cost of keeping the team afloat has fallen on Cundall’s shoulders. An NCAA Division I baseball umpire with a passion for the game, Cundall has footed the bill for lodging to make up for the shortfall in host families, the traditional setup where community members house summer-league players. Right now, Cundall has eight players in motels – two per room – and his coaching staff plus another five players living together in an local Airbnb.
Cundall is still looking for host families for the remainder of the season and can be reached on his cell phone at 931-561-8607.
One of the current motel dwellers is Pistons second baseman/pitcher Matthew Jenkinson, a Lebanon, Tenn., native who plays collegiately at Cumberland (Tenn.) University.
“We’re staying in hotels. It’s not bad. I’m not one to complain,” Jenkinson said. “At the end of the day, we’re showing up and playing baseball. It’s definitely hard on us because a lot of us haven’t played in like cotton shirts before. Pulling up in front of 1,500 fans, you definitely get some chatter – you definitely get it. But we’re handling some adversity and we’re doing the best we can with what we have right now.
“Our coaching staff has been awesome. They’ve really put it in our heads, drilled in our heads like ‘Yeah, we know it sucks.’ Because they’re also young, they’re fresh out of college – they know it sucks, they know the circumstances that we’re in. But they drill in our head that at the end of the day we’re just playing baseball, same as the other team, whether they have jerseys or home field or whatever. We’re just playing baseball at the end of the day and we try and show up and show out with what we have.”
Most nights haven’t been as bad as Tuesday’s 17-run loss, but the Pistons have struggled to a 5-11 record so far to sit last in the OVL’s South Division. It’s a 42-game regular season, still plenty of time to right the ship.
“We’re just playing,” Allen said. “I said before we started, against all odds, in spite of the adversity that’s in front of us, let’s just go do it. Let’s go do it. The record’s not where we want it to be, but we’ve got 20-some odd games to fix it. We’re going to get it right before it’s all said and done.”
Bowling Green is still just five games out of the division lead, and has plenty of time to move up to at least secure a playoff spot. With that comes the potential of a long-awaited home game – if the dates fall right, Cundall said Warren Central baseball coach Logan Bell has been receptive to helping the Pistons host at least one playoff game there.
There were potentially even some regular-season dates available for the Pistons to play at Warren Central, but by this point the cost of hosting is prohibitive for Cundall. A home game, including paying umpires and providing baseballs among other expenses, would run about $700 per date, Cundall said, as opposed to about $150 in fuel costs for sending his team on its continuous road trip.
Cundall said he’s working toward avoiding similar issues next year, and hopes a move to becoming a 501c3 nonprofit will help finances and drum up sponsorship next year. Cundall stresses his team is not in competition with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Tampa Bay Rays’ High A minor-league affiliate that plays home games at Bowling Green Ballpark. It’s a message he isn’t sure is getting through to potential sponsors and supporters of the Pistons, and he plans to reevaluate the future of the franchise after this season.
“Everybody thinks we’re in competition with the Hot Rods so they don’t want to do it, that’s the thing,” Cundall said. “I’m like, ‘We’re not competition for them.’ Those are pro guys. My kids are college kids.
“... I don’t want it to go anywhere, but I can’t afford it financially, personally. I’m out of pocket right now paying $2,300 a week to keep guys in a hotel, plus an Airbnb. It’s just costing me a fortune and I’m not going to go bankrupt for that if I don’t have the support of the city.”
For now, it remains Bowling Green’s team – even if just in name only. And the Pistons are determined to play on, no matter what the circumstance.
“That’s what summer ball’s all about, come get reps, get some at-bats and some innings on the mound – get you prepared so you’re not coming back to your school in August unprepared,” said Jenkinson, who leads the team with a .342 batting average this season. “You definitely don’t want to be that guy.”
That opportunity to play is what brought Chicago native Jacoby Radcliffe to Bowling Green. Radcliffe, one of four Southern University players brought to the team by Allen, has been mostly starting in center field for the Pistons and has been another bright spot. The speedy Radcliffe is batting .271 with a pair of doubles, a triple and seven RBIs along with eight stolen bases.
Radcliffe and a teammate are rooming in a Super 8 motel for the summer, and that’s just fine with him.
“That’s the biggest thing. I don’t really complain as long as I get to play,” Radcliffe said. “I don’t care if I’m sharing a room with three dudes, driving across town, as long as I’m playing the game that I love.
“We play with that like a chip on our shoulder, for real. We don’t have as many fans come to the game and support us, so we go and play for each other and the few fans that we have. That’s some adversity that we face and are going to overcome.”
Allen also thinks the positives far outweigh the potential negatives caused by this season’s unforeseen hardships.
“I must say, I appreciate everything he is doing and has done and is trying to do for us,” Allen said. “Me personally, I’m not one to complain. I’m going with gratitude at all times. People would kill to be in the position that I am in. People would kill to be in the position my players are in. Me personally, I’m happy for every opportunity. Every day I get to wake up and come out to a baseball field whether it’s two and a half hours away or its an hour away. I mean, I love it – I enjoy it every single day.
“I’m happy that it’s happening this way, how about that? I feel like specifically with the players that we have with them being so young, I feel like this experience right here is going to build so much character in them. It will just make them better men going forward.”