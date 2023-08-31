Harlan Estate

Harlan Estate, with jockey Declan Cannon aboard, runs to victory in the $500,000 FanDuel Tapit Stakes on opening day of the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN -- When the horses came out on the track for the $500,000 FanDuel Tapit Stakes at Kentucky Downs on Thursday, trainer Whit Beckman had to do a double take.