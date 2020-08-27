Beech Bend Raceway will host the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series for a three-day regional event running Friday through Sunday.
The event, featuring racing in Top Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Cars, Dragster, Top Sportsman, Stock, Super Stock and Competition Eliminator divisions, will be open to spectators with Beech Bend operating at 50 percent capacity with social distancing guidelines in place.
Admission is $20 per day, with children 12 and under free.
