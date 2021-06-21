Bellarmine University and Midway University announced Monday that they will join the new Midwest Sprint Football League that will begin play in the fall of 2022.
Sprint football is a non-NCAA sport that adheres to the same rules as regular football, with the only exception being a 178-pound weight limit. The weight limitation is designed to make the game faster-paced and safer.
While not an NCAA sport, the new sprint football team will operate under the umbrella of Bellarmine’s athletics department. Bellarmine’s plans for the sport include hiring a full-time head coach in the near future and recruiting a team of 40 to 50 players to begin play next fall. Bellarmine hopes to expand the roster to as many as 80 players as the sport continues to grow.
Bellarmine will utilize its Newburg Sports Park for practice with the game sites still being determined.
Midway said in a news release that it will begin the process of hiring a head coach and securing an off-site location for its home games immediately.