Belmont junior baseball player Jackson Campbell, a Logan County graduate, has been named the school's Trane Student-Athlete of the Month for April.
Campbell was outstanding for Belmont during an abbreviated 2020 season. The junior catcher from Russellville reached the top 10 in six offensive categories in the OVC and hit six home runs, good for 19th in the nation. Jackson also led the OVC in total putouts with 145 and finished the year with a .339 batting average, leading the team in slugging percentage (.768) and RBIs (19).
Last month, D1Baseball.com recognized Campbell as one of the top 50 junior hitters in NCAA Baseball.
With the rankings based on analytical perspectives and four weeks of 2020 statistics, Campbell came in ranked No. 25 in the nation.
Campbell came in with an overall rating of 88.2 and had a plate discipline rating of 78.8, according to D1Baseball. D1Baseball gave Campbell a rating of 78.5 for hit ability and an 89.3 for game power.
According to D1Baseball, plate discipline is a measure of how well a batter controls the strike zone. Hit ability measures a batter's ability to hit and reach base while game power is based on a player producing extra-base hits and getting to showcase the power shown in batting practice, D1Baseball states.
