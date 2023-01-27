Epicenter and Ron Winchell

Owner Ron Winchell (right) and assistant trainer Scott Blasi (left) lead Epicenter, with jockey Joel Rosario aboard, into the winner’s circle after Saratoga’s G1 Travers Stakes on Aug. 27 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

 CHRIS RAHAVEL/Coglianese Photography

Epicenter, born and raised at Westwind Farms in Bowling Green, was honored Thursday night as the Eclipse Award champion for North America’s outstanding 3-year-old colt of 2022.