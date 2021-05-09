A signed Magic Johnson jersey, $1,000 cash, a Tyler Herro jersey and a Yeti package valued at $800 are just some of the items being raffled off as a fundraiser for the Bowling Green East Little League.
The raffle serves as BG East’s primary fundraiser. The nonprofit was unable to host a fundraiser last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prizes include:
•A Yeti package ($800 value)
•$1,000 cash
•Topps baseball cards box: Each pack has a chance to win the 70th anniversary silver ticket
•Sports card package (includes LeBron James and Michael Jordan cards)
•Jerseys (Herro and a signed Johnson Michigan State jersey)
•Gold Mountain golf bag
•Baseball gear
•DeWalt cordless fan
•Many additional items
Tickets are $10 each and a ticket holder is eligible to win one prize only. Separate drawings will be held for each prize.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online using the Venmo app at https://bgeastll.com.{&end}