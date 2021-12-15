Former Bowling Green High School standout Terry Taylor is getting his first shot in the NBA.
The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they signed forward Taylor to a two-way contract.
Taylor, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard/forward who played with the Pacers during the preseason, has made 11 starts for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants during NBA G League play in 2021-22.
Taylor, who was the two-time Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, completed a senior campaign that saw him shatter Austin Peay’s career scoring record and become just the fifth player in OVC history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in his career. In the history of NCAA Division I basketball, Taylor is one of only 120 players to reach that milestone.
In earning back-to-back OVC Player of the Year nods, Taylor became just the 15th player in league history to earn multiple honors as the league’s most outstanding player.
Taylor reasserted his dominance on the league in 2020-21. He led the league in scoring (21.6 ppg) and rebounding (11.1 rpg) for the second straight season, while also posting top-10 finishes in offensive rebounds (5.1 orpg, first), minutes played (37.0 mpg, first), defensive rebounds (6.0 drpg, tied for second), free-throw percentage (79.4 percent, third) and blocked shots (0.9 bpg, ninth).
Taylor’s senior season saw him finish among the nation’s top-10 in scoring (eighth), rebounding (seventh), field goal attempts (438, eighth), field goals made (228, fourth), total points (584, seventh) and total rebounds (301, third). He also led all of Division I with 20 double-doubles and 5.15 offensive rebounds per game.
Taylor earned or shared five OVC Player of the Week honors over his final season; he ended his career with 17 OVC Player of the Week honors, two more than any other player in OVC history.
At Bowling Green, Taylor was a four-time Region 4 champion and earned Co-Region 4 Player of the Year honors in 2016-17. Taylor led the Purples to their first KHSAA Sweet Sixteen state championship in 2017, earning tournament MVP honors after averaging 20.5 points and 10 rebounds. He finished his career at Bowling Green with 1,704 points and 1,130 rebounds.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.