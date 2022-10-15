Bowling Green FC Golden Lions fullback Michael Swierkosz heads the ball out of the box against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Peyton Netherton (11) moves the ball under pressure from visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Benjamin Mujcic (19) makes a strike against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Peyton Netherton (11) settles the ball down against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions goal keeper Chas Cross (1) complains about offsides against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions goal keeper Chas Cross (1) defends his goal post against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Jacob Liddy (7) makes a shot on goal with his head against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Akeem Brooks (10) battles for a header against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Jared Arning (15) battles for the ball against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Benjamin Mujcic (19) looks to pass against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Jacob Liddy (7) scores against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Jared Arning (15) moves the ball against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions midfielder Thang Khuai (20) chases after a ball against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Jacob Liddy (7) strikes against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions goal keeper Chas Cross (1) comes out of his cage to stop a strike against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions fullback Michael Swierkosz heads the ball out of the box against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Peyton Netherton (11) moves the ball under pressure from visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Benjamin Mujcic (19) makes a strike against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Peyton Netherton (11) settles the ball down against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions goal keeper Chas Cross (1) complains about offsides against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions goal keeper Chas Cross (1) defends his goal post against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Jacob Liddy (7) makes a shot on goal with his head against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Akeem Brooks (10) battles for a header against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Jared Arning (15) battles for the ball against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Benjamin Mujcic (19) looks to pass against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Jacob Liddy (7) scores against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Jared Arning (15) moves the ball against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions midfielder Thang Khuai (20) chases after a ball against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions Jacob Liddy (7) strikes against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
Bowling Green FC Golden Lions goal keeper Chas Cross (1) comes out of his cage to stop a strike against visiting Beaman United FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open second qualifying round at the Pit at Bowling Green Junior High Saturday October 15 in Bowling Green. Beaman defeated the Lions 3-1.
It was a historic night for the Bowling Green FC Golden Lions, hosting Beaman United out of Nashville in the second round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Saturday at Bowling Green Junior High School.
While Beaman came away with a 3-1 win, Golden Lions head coach Evan Sutherland said it was another big step for the soccer club.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for the community to come out and support it,” Sutherland said. “We are a growing club and we are super proud of what we did. Hat's off to Beaman United. They were in the national championship last year for UPSL -- (have) several former pros from Nashville FC and other places. We came up a little bit short, but the guys left it all on the field.”
After receiving a bye in the first round, the Golden Lions got off to a shaky start in the first-ever Open Cup event in Bowling Green.
Beaman got a goal from Alphonso Gooden in the 23rd minute and Kwadwo Poku in the 28th minute to make the score 2-0.
Bowling Green scored in the 48th minute on a goal by Jacob Liddy to get the Golden Lions back in the match.
“I think we didn’t know what to expect, but as a team we were really ready for this game,” Liddy said. “We might have come off as being a little bit nervous, but we were all ready to play.”
Bowling Green had several chances to tie over the next 10 minutes, but was unable to net the equalizer. Beaman got some insurance in the 78th minute when Gooden broke free on the left side and fired a cross to Hayden Black, who finished from the right to make the score 3-1.
“At 2-1 we were right there,” Sutherland said. “We had a couple of chances to get it to 2-2 and you never know.
“Eventually good teams are going to break you down. We had to switch systems late. At about the 70th minute we switched systems and went to two forwards. We knew that was going to kind of open us up in the midfield and that’s when they broke us down and got that third goal.”
While the loss eliminates the Golden Lions from the tournament, the club’s season will continue. BG’s next game is against Deportivo Mi Jalisco in Nashville on Friday.
“We’ve got a young team this season,” Sutherland said. “We’ve had some guys that we had in the program have gone on to higher places, which is the whole purpose of the program. We have a few guys in St. Louis doing really well and we’ve come back with a younger team this season and we are learning.”
And as the club grows, Sutherland is hopeful the growth will continue throughout the community. Saturday’s match drew several hundred fans with three local high school teams -- the Warren East girls’ soccer team and both Bowling Green Region 4 championship teams -- recognized at halftime.
It’s that kind of interaction with the community that BGFC intends to continue going forward with hopes of continuing to grow the game in Bowling Green.
“We want the whole community to come and enjoy BGFC football,” Sutherland said. “That’s what it is about.”