Top-seeded Georgetown defeated No. 9 seed Life (Ga.) 77-51 in the Mid-South Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinals Saturday at Bowling Green High School.
Chris Coffey recorded a double-double, scoring a game-high 20 points and grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds for Georgetown (28-2). Kyran Jones – a Bowling Green graduate – added 15 points in the game, Nico Clareth scored 12 and Eljay Cowherd was the other Tiger in double figures with 11.
The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field in the game and converted on 60 percent of their shots in the second half. Georgetown limited Life (12-19) to just a 33.3 mark.
Life had three players score in double figures led by Antwan Maxwell and Cam Horton who each scored 15 points.
Georgetown advances to Sunday’s MSC semifinals against No. 4 seed Shawnee State (Ohio). Game time is 5:30 p.m. at Bowling Green.
Shawnee State 86, Campbellsville 69
Fourth-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) advanced to the MSC Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinals with an 86-69 victory over No. 5 seed Campbellsville on Saturday at Bowling Green.
EJ Onu scored 15 points and recorded seven blocks, with five of them coming in the second half, for Shawnee State (21-10). Tim Biakapia led the way for the Bears with a team-high 17 points. Justin Johnson scored 13 points and Jakiel Wells was the other Shawnee State player in double figures with 12.
Campbellsville (18-13) had four players in double figures led by David Simmons, who scored a game-high 21 points. Jacob King and De’Undra Singleton each added 11 points while Taiveyhon Mason scored 10.
Cumberlands 76, Pikeville 73, OT
Second-seeded Cumberlands got past No. 7 seed Pikeville 76-73 in overtime of the MSC Men’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Saturday at Bowling Green.
Caleb Taylor had a double-double with a team-high 20 points and grabbed a game-high 20 rebounds for Cumberlands (24-7). Tevin Olison and Jahi Hinson each scored 14 points, while Steven Fitzgerald added 10.
Pikeville (20-11) was led by Jordan Perry, who scored a game-high 22 points. Xaviar Gaona scored 17 points and DeAndre Barton had 14 points for Pikeville.
Cumberlands advances to Sunday’s MSC semifinals where it will face third-seeded Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. at Bowling Green.
Thomas More beat No. 6 seed Lindsey Wilson 69-55 in Saturday’s final game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.