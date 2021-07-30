Former Austin Peay men's basketball standout Terry Taylor, a Bowling Green High School graduate, didn't hear his named called in Thursday's NBA draft. But it wasn't long after the final selection was announced that Taylor learned he would be getting his shot in the league.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Friday morning that Taylor has agreed to a training-camp deal with the Indiana Pacers.
Taylor a 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard/forward who was the two-time Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year, completed a senior campaign that saw him shatter Austin Peay's career scoring record and become just the fifth player in OVC history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in his career. In the history of NCAA Division I basketball, Taylor is one of only 120 players to reach that milestone.
In earning back-to-back OVC Player of the Year nods, Taylor became just the 15th player in league history to earn multiple honors as the league's most outstanding player.
Taylor reasserted his dominance on the league in 2020-21. He led the league in scoring (21.6 ppg) and rebounding (11.1 rpg) for the second straight season, while also posting top-10 finishes in offensive rebounds (5.1 orpg, first), minutes played (37.0 mpg, first), defensive rebounds (6.0 drpg, tied for second), free-throw percentage (79.4 percent, third) and blocked shots (0.9 bpg, ninth).
Taylor's senior season saw him finish among the nation's top-10 in scoring (eighth), rebounding (seventh), field goal attempts (438, eighth), field goals made (228, fourth), total points (584, seventh) and total rebounds (301, third). He also led all of Division I with 20 double-doubles and 5.15 offensive rebounds per game.
Taylor earned or shared five OVC Player of the Week honors over his final season; he ended his career with 17 OVC Player of the Week honors, two more than any other player in OVC history.