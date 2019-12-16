Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA... SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA... SHELBY COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... LOGAN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NELSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... MEADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... ANDERSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN LARUE COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN SIMPSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... GRAYSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN NICHOLAS COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... FRANKLIN COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN EDMONSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NORTHERN WOODFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... BUTLER COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN BOURBON COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... OHIO COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... OLDHAM COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... HENRY COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... JEFFERSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... HARDIN COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... BULLITT COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... HARRISON COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SPENCER COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SCOTT COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SOUTHEASTERN HANCOCK COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SOUTHEASTERN TRIMBLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... * UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TUESDAY/1100 PM CST MONDAY/. * AT 556 PM EST/456 PM CST/, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LOUISVILLE, GEORGETOWN, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKFORT, JEFFERSONVILLE, JEFFERSONTOWN, ST. MATTHEWS, SHIVELY, SHELBYVILLE AND BARDSTOWN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA THROUGH LATE EVENING. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&