Former Bowling Green High School standout DeAngelo Wilson was named an FCS Second Team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Wilson, a junior wide receiver, put together the finest season by a receiver in program history, finishing with 89 catches for 1,564 yards and 15 touchdowns – each program records. He recorded eight 100-yard outings during the season and is the first Govs receiver to average more than 100 yards per game since Lanis Frederick in 2006.
Wilson finished the postseason with 318 yards receiving on 21 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 106 yards in the three postseason outings.
On Monday, Wilson was named as a First-Team HERO Sports All-American.
