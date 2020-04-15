A pair of former area track standouts were named to the Mid-South Conference Academic All-Conference team on Wednesday.
Lindsey Wilson sophomores Meredith Johnson and Kayla Roeder garnered the honors for the Blue Raiders. Both maintained a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.
Johnson, a Logan County graduate, runs middle distance and distance events.
Roeder, a Barren County grad, also runs middle distance and distance events for Lindsey Wilson.
