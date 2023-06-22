The homestanding DuBois County Bombers erased a four-run deficit with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning to claim a 5-4 win over the Bowling Green Pistons in Ohio Valley League collegiate summer baseball action on Wednesday in Huntingburg, Ind.
The Pistons jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the second inning. Shannon Martin (Texas Southern) drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the game's first run, then Landon Leake (Montevallo) drove in another run on a fielder's choice. The final run came when Thomas Barnhart (Texas A&M International) scored on a wild pitch after earlier reaching on a walk.
Bowling Green increased its lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth when Martin, who had reached on a walk and moved to third on Leake's double, scored on an error.
The Bombers rallied in the fifth to pick up the win despite totaling just two hits in the game.
Leake led the Pistons with a 3-for-4 night including a double, a stolen base and an RBI. Martin added a run scored and an RBI, and Zen Hiatt (Montevallo) was 1-for-2 with a run scored in the loss.
BG starting pitcher Sawyer Dominick (Roane State) took the loss after allowing five runs (two earned) over 4 2/3 inning. Dominick didn't give up a hit but allowed seven walks. He struck out five batters. Jacoby Radcliffe (Southern University) fired 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out one.
The Pistons (5-12) are back in action Saturday with a road doubleheader against the Clarksville WhirlyBirdz in Clarksville, Tenn.