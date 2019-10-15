My guess is that no one who watched Lynn Bowden play high school football in Youngstown, Ohio, was the least bit surprised by what he did to lead Kentucky to a 24-20 win over Arkansas last week.
He was Kentucky's emergency starter at quarterback and all he did was run 24 times for 196 yards and two scores and complete 7 of 11 passes for 78 yards and another score. It was the most rushing yardage by any UK player against a SEC opponent since running back Rafael Little ran for 198 yards in 2005 and second most rushing yards by a quarterback in school history behind the 208 yards Mike Fanuzzi had in 1974 – and was exactly the kind of thing he did in high school when he was a four-star recruit.
Bowden primarily plays receiver and came into the Arkansas game with 114 catches for 1,303 yards and six touchdowns in his three years at UK.
“I was not surprised because that is what he does,” Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said. “Everything is just natural for him.”
It is, but don’t think he didn’t work a lot the previous two weeks when UK coaches were convinced Sawyer Smith, who took over at quarterback when starter Terry Wilson went down with an injury in Week 2, would not physically be able to play.
“The last two weeks when we talked to Lynn about playing quarterback he totally bought in,” UK quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw said. “He was early to every meeting, constantly watching film, taking notes. He was taking it serious and not just wanting to be a wildcat quarterback, but showing he wanted to play quarterback.”
He was a superb quarterback at Warren Harding High School in Youngstown, where he threw for 1,366 yards, ran for 2,277 yards and accounted for 57 touchdowns his senior season. He drew comparisons to former UK star Randall Cobb and was considered one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country by many. Yet just as home-state Tennessee paid little attention to Cobb, Ohio State never really made a serious effort to recruit Bowden — a top-60 player in his recruiting class. Never mind that he was Ohio’s sixth all-time leading rusher with 7,387 yards and 10th in rushing touchdowns with 91. Ohio State worried about his academics and off-field demeanor.
Vince Marrow, a Youngstown native, recruited Bowden for years. He called him “maybe the most talented dude” ever to come out of Youngstown, a town that has had a ton of great players, and thought UK would be the perfect place for him to succeed – and was right.
Arkansas coach Chad Morris called Bowden an “unbelievable football player.” He said the Razorbacks expected Bowden to be at quarterback — and they still couldn’t stop him. Arkansas linebacker De’Jon Harris said he was a “hell of a player” because he makes the “right plays at the right moment.”
SEC Network analyst Jordan Rogers, a former Vanderbilt and NFL quarterback, has no problems with Bowden staying at quarterback for UK even if Smith is physically ready to go at Georgia.
“He has shown he can do enough in the pass game to keep defenses honest and keep them balanced,” Rodgers said. “You want the ball in the hands of your best player and this way they can do that.”
Former UK running back Anthony White is not sure. He wonders now that SEC defenses have seen what Bowden can do if they won’t keep a linebacker in the middle of the field as a “spy” on Bowden and contain the lanes outside to cut him off there.
“It’s harder to gain yards when teams can see film and scheme against you,” White said. “You want the ball in Lynn’s hands as much as possible, but I am not sure he is the answer at quarterback. I do have faith in Eddie Gran that if he keeps Lynn back there, he could be effective. I think he can throw the ball if you need him to, but I prefer he use his legs and I just worry teams will game plan to contain him.”
Hinshaw said hopefully Smith gets back to where he can practice this week so he could be ready to play at Georgia on Saturday night. However, Bowden certainly indicated after the Arkansas win that he would be comfortable staying at quarterback, something teammates seemed to fully embrace, too.
If that happens, Hinshaw says there is more Bowden can still do because he’s smart and understands the offense just like Cobb did when he was at UK.
“It was so enjoyable to have him in the (quarterback) room and engaged and being a sponge and learning the position of quarterback,” Hinshaw said. “He put in the time and you could tell he was ready and now obviously there is a lot more we can do with him passing and some more running if that’s the way we go.”
***
Former Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad started a program where UK football players make a weekly visit to Kentucky Children’s Hospital to spend time with patients and their families — a program that continues this year even after Conrad’s graduation.
It’s a rewarding program for Jennifer Guilliams, child life coordinator at Kentucky Children’s Hospital. However, she does have to try and figure out who the UK football players see on their visits.
“We try to get them to see as many patients as they can, keeping in mind their school and practice schedules,” Guilliams said.”We look each week at what our patient population looks like and which families and patients can get the biggest boost from the visits. Sometimes the players stay 2 1/2 hours and get to see every patient. Normally they are here for about an hour.
“My staff really looks at what families need today and how to help them get through the illnesses and find some comfort.”
The players visit year-round except in the summer under the coordination of Courtney Love, UK’s director of player development. Conrad started the program not as a media event, but as a way to help young patients.
“C.J. wanted it about the kids, not the football players,” Guilliams said. “We have tons of visitors to the hospital and are blessed that people bring things to brighten up the patients’ stays. But there is just something that is community with these football players. The families feel so much more connected to UK and to these players because of these visits.”
Last week it was quarterback Sawyer Smith, offensive guard Luke Fortner and kicker Matt Ruffalo visiting Kentucky Children’s Hospital. Smith had been so beat up physically that he didn’t even throw a pass during UK’s open week, but called the visit to the hospital “inspiring” for him.
Fortner says the goal is to help take the patients’ minds off their problems, but often the players get more from the visits than the patients.
"Kids are the best because you never know what they are going to say. They always make you smile. It may sound a little selfish, but when I'm having a bad week I come and it makes my week a lot better. They don't know it, but they are giving me a lot in return,” Fortner said.
Guilliams says what the football players have been doing gives the hospital staff a sense of pride and community because they see the support the hospital has.
“I have been here 2 1/2 years and one thing that drove me here was the sense of community in this university,” Guilliams said. “What these players do for our patients and their families is just special. We have kids that are frequent patients here and they look forward to the Tuesday visits from the players. They will talk about getting posters or (a) football signed after the players leave.
“I have seen parents that have been through some of the worst times of their life and are feeling out of control, and visits from these football players brightens their days. It really is amazing. The players are just 100 percent genuine. They will go to any child, go to any room and spend as much time as they can. One time I had to tell the guys they could not play video games for 45 minutes with just one patient.
“They don’t do it for any reason other than they just want to be there for those kids and to me, that makes these athletes pretty special.”
* * *
Almost 100 golfers took part in the Birdies for Brownie Golf Tournament at Princeton Golf Club to help raise money for the family of Cullan Brown, a former state champion at Lyon County High School and University of Kentucky golfer who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his left leg a few months ago.
Brown, a sophomore, had to withdraw from UK and is now undergoing chemotherapy treatments that require a hospital stay of three to seven days. That kept him from attending the event where he played and practiced. His parents also were unable to attend but Cullan’s sister, Cathryn, was there along with his mom’s parents, brother, mother-in-law and brother-in-law to express the family’s appreciation.
“We wanted to be there in person to thank everyone in person, but that couldn’t happen,” Emily Brown, Cullan’s mother, said. “I think Cullan’s spirits were lifted by just simply knowing that there are so many people praying and supporting him. Cullan was really excited to hear all about it when Cathryn, my brother, niece and nephew got to the hospital.”
Emily Brown says the support Kentucky fans and friends have shown has been “both overwhelming and so humbling” for Cullan and everyone else in the family.
“This golf scramble took off from the very moment it was mentioned. The organizers kept texting and calling, telling me that people were reaching out to them, wanting to help in any way possible. It means more to me and my family than we will ever be able to say,” Emily Brown said.
“We have been totally overwhelmed by the support and outpouring of love for Cullan and our family. The BBN is far-reaching, and their response to this challenge, along with our family and friends, is far beyond any comprehension.
“We are so blessed to have such love and support shown to us, and the prayers for us have gotten us through some of the hardest times of our lives, and I know they will continue to sustain us in the days, weeks and months ahead.”
If you would like to send a message to Brown, you can send it to 301 Gray Farm Road, Eddyville, KY 42038.
* * *
Kentucky’s quest for a third straight Southeastern Conference volleyball championship took an unexpected twist last week when the Cats lost a five-set home match to Georgia.
Still, that should not take away from sophomore Alli Stumler’s play and quest to become a more vocal, take-charge player on the court.
“We have all been talking about new leadership roles and I have to step up and show the team I can be a major leader on this team,” Stumler said.
She’s working daily to become more vocal and feels so far she’s done that — knowing she still has room fo improvement.
“That is the goal. (Coach) Craig (Skinner) talked about this past season that we lost two really big vocal leaders in McKenzie (Watson) and Meredith (Jewell). Just knowing that we needed someone new to step up in that sense, I really wanted that to be myself,” Stumler said. “Knowing that I played last year, so I was thinking what else can I do now and build on top of that and being more vocal is definitely one of those things I can do more of to help our team.”
While Stumler has no trouble making big-time plays on the court, she admits she’s not naturally vocal.
“I am definitely a more quiet, lead by example type of player. I am very excited for my teammates, so that comes very natural to me. Just finding the right words to say at the right time is definitely a work in progress for me,” Stumler said. “I just hope I can build on that year by year.”
* * *
Rivals.com recruiting analyst David Sisk uses a football comparison to explain what commit Terrence Clarke could eventually do for coach John Calipari.
“If a football team has a great receiver, you just throw it up to him and he comes down with it,” Sisk said. “Put Clarke in a one-on-one situation and give him the ball and he is going to score. (John) Calipari has not had anybody like that. John Wall was dynamic and a playmaker, but with Clarke you can just say go get a basket and he will do it.
“If he gets his 3-point shooting down to where he makes that shot consistently, he could be unstoppable,” Sisk said. “He can get to the rim. He’s really good with the mid-range game. The more you beat and bang on him, the better he is. He does not have to have uncontested shots. He can still blow by a defender and make tough shots.
“When he gets on the court, he just looks the part of a great player. He will go get every loose ball, make every tough play. You just can’t coach some of the things he can just do.”
* * *
Quote of the Week: “Cal, and really, the whole coaching staff, has really liked and loved me as a player and it is more than a want, but rather, it is a need for a point guard and I like it over there,” Devin Askew, telling Rivals.com recruiting analyst Corey Evans about UK’s recruiting pitch to him.
Quote of the Week 2: “We won’t embellish. Some may say their program will take care of you the rest of your life. Our mission is to prepare our young people to take care of themselves for the rest of their lives,” Kentucky coach John Calipari, on the UK program.
Quote of the Week 3: “An absolute blessing, just being able to go out there and play for him. That’s one thing we said before the game as well, play for him and his family. That was one thing that we focused on and we feel like he carried us today,” UK safety Jordan Griffin, on how special it was to beat Arkansas on a night when UK honored Jared Lorenzen.
