Bowling Green FC is among the 107 Open Division teams that have been approved for entry into the qualifying rounds for the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer's National Championship.
This will be the first-ever appearance in the national tournament for the Bowling Green-based Golden Lions, who play in the United Premier Soccer League. The Bowling Green club is one of two from Kentucky, joining Metro Louisville FC in the field.
The first qualifying round will be played Sept. 17-18, with the matchups to be announced by U.S. Soccer on Aug. 25.
Open Division local qualifying is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis. Matchups are determined geographically to minimize travel time and expense, with random selection used when practicable to determine opponent pairings. Home teams are determined by coin flip. The qualifying rounds will take place across four weekends from September to December.
A total of nine slots in the 2023 tournament proper will be available to the teams left standing after the four rounds of qualifying competition.
The tournament proper will begin the week of March 20 with the final scheduled for Sept. 27, 2023.
The annual tournament, entering its 108th edition, is the only high-profile event in American team sports where amateur sides have the opportunity, should they advance far enough, to face professionals in meaningful national competition.