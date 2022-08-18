Sports_GoldenLions07??21-6.jpg
Players on Bowling Green's pro football club, the Golden Lions, run drills during practice at Preston Miller Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, as they prepare to play in an upcoming national tournament after wrapping up their first regular season earlier in the month. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

Bowling Green FC is among the 107 Open Division teams that have been approved for entry into the qualifying rounds for the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer's National Championship.

