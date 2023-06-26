RUSSELLVILLE – Terry Taylor has already dealt with one big change in his professional basketball career.
Now the Bowling Green native is ready to take on another potential career-altering development – Taylor is about to become a restricted free agent in the NBA.
Taylor, who finished out this past season with the Chicago Bulls on a two-way contract after starting the year with the Indiana Pacers, said he hits free agency July 1. As a restricted free agent, Taylor will have to wait what offers might come his way. And if other teams do come calling, the Bulls have a 48-hour window to match any offer to retain Taylor’s services.
“My hope is to go back to Chicago, work out a deal and get back there, try to help them get to the playoffs and possibly win a championship,” Taylor said. “But you never know what the future holds.
“ ... I’m just working right now until I hear anything come about.”
Taylor, a former Bowling Green High School Purple who went on to become one of Austin Peay’s most decorated players before embarking on his pro career, is spending the summer working out in Clarksville, Tenn., with his good friend Pedro Bradshaw. On Saturday, Taylor helped out as an instructor for Bradshaw’s third annual PB32 Elite basketball camp at Russellville High School.
Taylor dove right into that role, working one-on-one with campers and showing them how an NBA player goes about his business on the court.
“One, it’s to give back to the kids, just give back the knowledge and just spend time with them,” Taylor said. “I had a long season, so this is kind of like a time for me to unwind and relax and just get to spend time and know the kids and just pour it back into them.
“And then two, me and Pedro, we’ve known each other since we were about 10 years old. We go way back.”
Taylor has helped out all three years at the camp for Bradshaw, a Russellville native who has played the past two seasons for the NBA G League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Taylor said working with young players might be in his long-term future with a possible return one day to coach at his alma mater, Bowling Green.
That’s far in the future though, as Taylor remains focused on his next step as a professional in the NBA.
“I’m strictly looking at NBA right now,” Taylor said. “My dream is still alive. I still know I can contribute and play in the NBA, so I don’t see that stopping anytime soon.”
Taylor has already proven he can play at the highest level during his stint with the Pacers. Coming out of Austin Peay as an undrafted free agent, Taylor latched on with Indiana and was assigned to the team’s affiliate, the G League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Initially waived by the Pacers in October 2021, he re-signed with the Mad Ants as an affiliate player.
An 11-game stint that saw Taylor average 19.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks drew the Pacers’ notice, and the NBA club signed Taylor to a two-way contract on Dec. 15, 2021.
Taylor had a huge breakout performance in his seventh-ever NBA game on Feb. 2, 2022, tallying a double-double with career highs of 24 points, 16 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes against the Orlando Magic. Two months later, the Pacers converted Taylor’s contract from two-way – in which a player splits time between an NBA team and its G League affiliate – into a standard deal.
Taylor put up solid numbers his rookie season, averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Pacers during the 2021-22 campaign. He started the next season with Indiana, but was squeezed off the roster late in the season after his minutes dropped from 21.6 per game as a rookie to 8.8 in his second season.
Ten days after the Pacers waived Taylor, the Bulls came calling and inked him to a two-way contract Feb. 22. Taylor finished out the season in Chicago, averaging four points and 1.6 rebounds in five games.
“(It) was a numbers crunch – they had to waive me,” Taylor said of his time with the Pacers. “It’s part of the business, so I understood. I’m forever thankful for the organization and just (coach) Rick Carlisle and them giving me a chance to showcase that I can play in the NBA. And then 10 days later, the Chicago Bulls picked me up on a two-way, so I’m thankful for that.”
Taylor, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward, has long had to prove his worth as an undersized small forward – height-wise, at least. But throughout his career, Taylor has shown a relentless motor that has produced points and rebounds in abundance when given the opportunity.
“I felt like Indiana was the right spot and you know, the numbers were a thing – it just happened to be me at the time,” Taylor said. “I just took it on the chin and just kept pushing. But yeah, it’s all about fit and which coach is going to give me the opportunity. How’s the development system, who really values what I do with my offensive rebounding and my defensive versatility? So I think that plays a big part into it.”
Taylor knows the next move in his career could be another two-way deal, a situation that presents a unique set of challenges – a scenario the 23-year-old dealt with this past season as he split time between Chicago and its G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.
“You’re bouncing back and forth from the G League to the NBA,” Taylor said. “You’re basically on call ... kind of like a doctor, you know what I’m saying? You’re on call. One minute you’re at practice in the G League and then the next day they’re like, ‘You, you’ve got to come down to Chicago and play in today’s game or tonight’s game.’ Then after that they’ll send you back to the G League and you’ll go play in the G League.
“It’s just a bunch of navigating and you’ve got to be a professional, be ready at all times – just be grateful for the situation you’re in. I know there’s plenty of kids and people wanting to be in my position, so I’m not taking it for granted one bit.”
The focus remains on a standard NBA deal, one that would give Taylor added security and presumably more opportunities to flourish in the league. Whether that happens this offseason or if he has to earn another standard deal during the upcoming season, Taylor is determined to win a full-time spot in the NBA.
“I’m betting on myself,” Taylor said. “I know what I bring to the table. These teams know what I bring to the table. So I just think there’s going to be a team out there that’s going to see it and value me and pick me up. That way I don’t have to be on a two-way. I can just be a full-time NBA player and contributor.”{&end}