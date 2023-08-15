Chicago Bulls forward Terry Taylor (left) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey on April 9 in Chicago. Taylor, a Bowling Green native, becomes an NBA restricted free agent July 1.
The Chicago Bulls announced Monday night the team has signed former Bowling Green High School and Austin Peay star Terry Taylor to a contract.
In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Taylor, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward, joined Chicago during the 2022-23 season after signing a two-way contract on Feb. 21. Taylor saw action in 26 games for the Indiana Pacers before appearing in five games for the Bulls last season, averaging 4.0 points (.900 FG%) and 1.6 rebounds in 7.2 minutes while with Chicago.
He also suited up for the Bulls' G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, averaging 20.0 points (.548 FG%), 12.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks in 34.3 minutes through seven games (all starts) in 2022-23.
Entering his third NBA season, Taylor has played in 64 career NBA games (nine starts) with Chicago and Indiana, averaging 6.4 points (.590 FG%), 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 15.3 minutes.
Taylor previously spent time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (2021-23), appearing in five games (all starts) while tallying marks of 27.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 38.0 minutes per contest.
Prior to his professional career, Taylor played collegiately at Austin Peay (2017-21) where he was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) First Team selection (2018-21) and two-time OVC Player of the Year. He averaged 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.4 minutes over 127 games (all starts) for the Governors.
Taylor will wear No. 32 for Chicago. The Bulls' roster count now stands at 18, including the three players under two-way contracts.