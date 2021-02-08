Bellarmine's Pedro Bradshaw, a former Russellville standout, and Florida Gulf Coast's Jalen Warren were named the ASUN Conference Men's Basketball Co-Players of the Week on Monday.
Bradshaw and Ferguson both averaged double-doubles on the week. The ASUN weekly honor is the first of Bradshaw's career and just the second in Bellarmine history.
Bradshaw, a 6-foot-7 junior guard, posted a career-high 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting with 10 rebounds and five assists in Friday's win over Jacksonville.
He followed that up by notching back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in his career with 15 points and 11 rebounds Saturday while adding four assists and three steals in another win over Jacksonville.
For the week, Bradshaw averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He shot 64.0% (16 of 25) from the field and 83.3% (5 of 6) at the free-throw line.
Bellarmine has won eight straight games and is in sole possession of first place (8-2) in the ASUN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.